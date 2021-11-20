Latest Pixel 6a Renders Show Google Will Likely Reuse the Pixel 6 Design, but With a Few Hardware Changes

Recycling an older smartphone chassis to use on a new, affordable model is a practice that is commonly followed by the likes of Google and Apple. When the Pixel 5a was officially here, it was obvious that the mid-ranger’s design was inspired by the Pixel 5, and if you took at these Pixel 6a renders, you will probably agree that it looks similar to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Will Not Be Surprising if the Pixel 6a Ends up Featuring the First-Generation Tensor Chip

The Pixel 6a renders were introduced thanks to the tag-team of 91mobiles and Twitter’s OnLeaks, with the latest images showing that Google intends to stick with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro design when launching the mid-ranger next year. However, where the Pixel 6 featured a 6.4-inch display, the Pixel 6a is said to sport a 6.2-inch screen, which can mean Google will have to ask suppliers to mass produce new panels for the upcoming handset.

It should not be difficult because the Pixel 6a’s screen features the exact front-facing punch-hole cutout as the Pixel 6, so the supply chain will already be well-informed about these dimensions, given that they had manufactured them previously. The low-cost phone is also said to feature an in-screen fingerprint reader, so it is likely the one belonging to the models Google released earlier this year.









At the backside, you can easily spot the rear camera visor, which houses two sensors and a single LED flash. According to the renders, the Pixel 6a will also sport a two-tone finish, along with a glass back, though it is unconfirmed if Google will add wireless charging to the Pixel 5a successor. For now, there is only speculation regarding its specifications.

Qualcomm earlier said that it would continue to work with Google as far as providing the latter with Snapdragon chipsets, though it will not be surprising to see the first-generation Tensor chip fuel the Pixel 6a’s innards. Google is already said to have started development work on the second-generation Tensor, so using current-generation hardware will allow the company to save up on manufacturing costs, as Apple follows the same business practice, and it has worked out quite well for it.

There is no word if the chip shortage will improve in 2022, but if it does, the Pixel 6a could see an earlier launch than the Pixel 5a. If you want to see a clip of the latest renders, make sure to check out the video below and let us know down in the comments on what you think.

