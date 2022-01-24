Pixel 6a’s Major Specs, Launch Schedule & Estimated Price Get Shared

The Pixel 6a was said to retain some attributes of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and be offered to customers at a lower price. Earlier renders and an aluminum dummy leak revealed it would retain the exact design as Google’s flagship smartphones while also being treated to the same Tensor chipset running in those two handsets. The full extent of those specifications, launch timeline, and estimated pricing have been shared by one tipster.

Pixel 6a May Be Sold for $600, Which Is the Same Starting Price of the Pixel 6

The Pixel 6a is said to feature a 6.2-inch OLED panel, according to Sam. Initially, he claims that the OLED will support a 120Hz refresh rate, which would make a ton of future adopters happy, but he immediately retracts his statement in the Twitter thread. The innards will apparently include Google’s custom Tensor chip, along with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM configurations coupled with 128GB of onboard storage, which will not be expandable.

How to Use Custom DNS on Nest Wifi Mesh System

Google Pixel 6a Scheduled for Q2 2022. Specs

-6.2" 120Hz OLED Straight Display

-Tensor GS101 Chipset Same as 6/6Pro

-6GB/8GB RAM

-128GB Storage

-4800mAh + 30W Charging

-12.2MP(IMX363)+12MP(IMX386) Ultra Wide Angle Rear Camera

-8MP(IMX355) Selfie

-Android 12

-8.7mm Thick — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) January 23, 2022

We may also see a generous 4800mAh battery with support for 30W charging. The rear camera specifications include a primary 12.2MP IMX363 unit and an ultrawide 12MP IMX386 sensor. At the front, the Pixel 6a may feature an 8MP shooter and would likely be running Android 12 right off the bat. The tipster also shares that the upcoming mid-ranger will be 8.7mm thick.

Though he mentions a Q2, 2022 launch schedule, someone else called Max Jambor does us a massive favor by revealing that the Pixel 6a would launch sometime in May. Unfortunately, what may not excite a ton of customers is its estimated pricing. When asked about it, Sam responds that it is estimated to cost $600, which is the same as the Pixel 6’s base model. With that kind of pricing, if we do not get a 120Hz refresh rate option, it will be an immediate disappointment for customers.

Pixel 6A scheduled for May — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) January 22, 2022

With all of its upgrades, Google should stick to a $499 launch price, which, to remind you, is still $50 more expensive than what the Pixel 5a costs. For $100 more, why would early adopters purchase the Pixel 6a when they can go for the Pixel 6, which has a larger display, is HDR10+ certified, and supports a 90Hz refresh rate? All of these details might not be final, which is why we strongly urge readers to treat this info with a pinch of salt, and we will be back with more updates.

News Source: Sam