Latest Pixel 5a 5G Ad Highlights the Mid-Ranger’s Camera Prowess, While Revealing Its Design

The Pixel 5a 5G might soon be upon us, as evidenced by the latest ad that was shot for customers living in Japan. The latest video clip highlights the smartphone’s imaging capabilities and shows how the device will look in your hands.

Pixel 5a 5G Does Not Share Any Difference From the Pixel 4a 5G in the Latest Ad

The ad from SoftBank shows the Pixel 5a 5G in the hands of a user who is snapping pictures of a cat. At first glance, the affordable smartphone from Google happens to impress in the imaging department, but we will have to see if these are modified images or if Google’s computational photography really does capture the same results as you see in the ad.

While taking pictures of the cat, we also noticed that the Pixel 5a can provide a noticeable depth-of-field effect, but it is unclear if this is being done through the software, or through the dedicated lens. The clip also reveals the design of the upcoming mid-ranger, and from a first glance, it is not any different than the Pixel 4a 5G as it sports the same camera housing, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and other similar aesthetics.

Pixel 5a promo video from a Japanese carrier pic.twitter.com/pYz5Twx5C1 — Saran (@SaranByte) August 17, 2021

According to previous findings, the Pixel 5a 5G will feature a plastic back, which is more ‘rubbery’ to hold, and that is a positive sign that it will be easier to hold for customers that have a habit of dropping their smartphones occasionally. In terms of specifications, the upcoming model will have the biggest battery to date on any Pixel device, with a swath of other upgrades such as a 90Hz OLED screen, a Snapdragon 765G SoC, an IP67 rating, and more.

However, all of this is expected to come at $450, making the Pixel 5a $100 more expensive than last year’s Pixel 4a. Judging by the Japanese ad spotted, we would not be surprised if Google officially announces the smartphone today, and when it does, we will have all the relevant information ready for you, so stay tuned.

News Source: Saran