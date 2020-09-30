After months of speculations, Google has finally lifted the curtains off the Pixel 4a 5G. The device has launched alongside the new Google Pixel 5 and is certainly better than the original Pixel 4a that launched earlier this year. The device is better not just because it has 5G support. There are updated specs including a better chipset than the original Pixel 4a and more.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is a Lot Like the Original Pixel 4a But Brings 5G and Other Minor Improvements

Honestly, the 4a 5G was not a surprise, to begin with. Google announced it alongside the original Pixel 4a but no other details were shared, at that point. However, we now have every detail that you would need on the 4a 5G. This is what you are going to get with the 4a 5G.

You are getting a larger OLED display with a more powerful battery, as well. The device is going to run on Android 11 out of the box. The 4a 5G will have an ultra-wide camera on the back, along with the main camera. Google is also working on working better on HDR+ with Bracketing. You will have Google's legendary Night Sight to the portrait mode, as well.









The 4a 5G is going to come with a 6.2" FHD+ display that will have a 60Hz refresh rate, with a 3,885 mAh battery and 6GB LPDDR4x RAM. Additionally, the Pixel 4a 5G is going to sport a Snapdragon 765G. As far as the optics are concerned, you are getting a 12.2-megapixel camera on the rear, and a secondary camera that will be 16-megapixel, and an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The Pixel 4a 5G will be able to do 1080p video recording as high as 240 frames per second.

The Pixel 4a 5G will also support 18W fast charging with USB PD 2.0. For those who are looking to get the phone, you are also getting a USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Google has also added the Titan M hardware security module for added security, and Pixel Imprint also makes a return.

As far as the pricing and availability, the Pixel 4a 5G is going to be available in Just Black and Clearly White and will be available for $499. Although the pre-orders are not live, the waitlist is and you can joint it here.