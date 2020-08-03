Finally, after months of leaks and speculations, Google has finally lifted the curtains off the Pixel 4a, and in all honesty, this is one of the most affordable Android smartphones available that is going to provide you with the best possible Android experience you could ask for. Provided you are a fan of stock Android or as Google is calling it, the Pixel UI. So, what's so good about this year's affordable Pixel? Let's find out.

Google Pixel 4a Aims to Revive the Budget Smartphone Culture with Toned Down Specs and Decent Performance

It is obvious that Google has cut corners with the Pixel 4a, and it is evident from the fact that the phone comes with a polycarbonate unibody instead of a metal/glass sandwich we are used to. The Pixel Imprint fingerprint sensor still sits on the back.

As far as the optics are concerned, the Pixel 4a comes with a 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel camera, the main camera offers electronic image stabilization as well as f/1.7 aperture, 77-degree field of view, and has Night Sight and Portrait mode as well; two features that Google is known for.

The Pixel 4a is also the first Pixel phone to come with a hole-punch camera; you are getting an 8-megapixel shooter on the front and while the screen is still flat, it results in an almost bezel-less look. Speaking of the screen, you are getting a 5.81-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED panel. The fan favourite headphone jack is also making a return on the top, you have the power and volume rockers no the right and the sim card slot on the left.

Powering the device, we have a 3,140 mAh battery, and under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G paired with 6 gigs of RAM, 128 gigs of storage, and Titan M security module as well. The Pixel 4a is also running Android 10 out of the box, along with three years of OS and security updates. As opposed to early rumours, the Pixel 4a does not come with any wireless charging, which makes sense owing to its polycarbonate body.

The Pixel 4a is only being offered in a single storage and size capacity. You are getting a 6/128GB configuration for $349 and the device will be available in Just Black and is launching in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Germany, Japan and Australia.