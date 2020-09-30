Google’s Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Support Both Sub-6GHz and mmWave Networks

With the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G officially announced, one advantage is that both models have support for 5G connectivity. With the more expensive version costing $699 and the more affordable variant setting customers back by $499, it’s an excellent opportunity for Google to ride the 5G momentum and enable customers to make the jump.

What’s even better about these two models is that previously, when leaked specification sheets of both handsets had been spotted, it was revealed that none of these two would support mmWave 5G supports. It’s a pleasant surprise that both of them actually do.

Here Are the Supported mmWave 5G Bands of Both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G

What’s even impressive about this revelation is that there are several models out there just as expensive as the Pixel 5 and they don’t provide mmWave 5G network support. Manufacturers will often skip the incorporation of mmWave 5G antennas to save up on production costs but it will also mean users will miss out on experiencing the very best of what 5G has to offer. As a reminder, the fastest recorded download speed when a 5G-ready smartphone was connected to a mmWave network was 1.1Gbps. The location was Chicago, for those who are interested.

Also, for those interested in knowing which mmWave 5G bands the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G support, given below are the important details.

Pixel 5 mmWave band support - n258/n260/n261

- n258/n260/n261 Pixel 4a 5G mmWave band support- n260/261

The only problem users will experience when connecting to mmWave 5G networks is the lack of reliability. Remember, unlike sub-6GHz 5G networks, mmWave ones have a very short range, requiring carriers like Verizon and AT&T to deploy mmWave nodes every few meters to help maintain those blistering-fast download speeds. If a sizable object comes in between your 5G-ready smartphone and that mmWave node, it can severely hamper connectivity performance.

It’s a good thing both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G also support sub-6GHz networks too. The only thing future users will have to get used to is the fact that sub-6GHz download speeds don’t hold a candle when pitted against mmWave speeds. As a comparison, the fastest recorded download speeds of 213.1Mbps were registered in Atlanta while connected to the sub-6GHz spectrum. While that figure is higher than what LTE networks can obtain, it’s nothing compared to the possibilities of mmWave, assuming the situation is more than ideal when using it.

We’re glad Google opted to provide customers with a choice while also refraining from increasing the price of both models. Do you think having more choice when connecting to two 5G networks will have a positive impact on the company’s overall sales? Tell us down in the comments.