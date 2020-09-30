Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a 5G Specs, Features, Pricing Comparison and Everything Else You Need to Know

Now that Google has officially removed the veil off of its Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, it’s now time to take a look at how different and similar both models are. Here’s an in-depth look at the specifications, features, and pricing comparison of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a 5G - Specs and Features Comparison

Let us jump into the most obvious comparison, the hardware and features bit. In lots of ways, the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G are similar when it comes to internal specifications, but there are several ways in which they differ by a significant margin. For example, the Pixel 5 features a high refresh rate display, while the Pixel 4a 5G doesn’t.

Pixel 5; Five Ways in Which Google Could Have Improved Its Latest Flagship

While it’s not a 120Hz panel, having a 90Hz screen on the Pixel 5 makes a huge difference if you’re the kind of person who wants that fluidity and the ability to view smoothened animations. Of course, this is just a small example and there are a lot more differences if you take a deeper dive. For our readers’ convenience, we’ve mentioned the details of the Pixel 5 first, followed by the Pixel 4a 5G for each category listed.

Display size and resolution - 6-inch flexible OLED, 6.2-inch flexible OLED, 2304 x 1080 resolution for both models

- 6-inch flexible OLED, 6.2-inch flexible OLED, 2304 x 1080 resolution for both models Display protection - Gorilla Glass 6, Gorilla Glass 3

- Gorilla Glass 6, Gorilla Glass 3 Refresh rate - 90Hz, 60Hz

- 90Hz, 60Hz Chipset - Snapdragon 765G for both models

- Snapdragon 765G for both models RAM - 8GB RAM, 6GB RAM

- 8GB RAM, 6GB RAM Internal storage - 128GB of UFS 2.1 for both models

- 128GB of UFS 2.1 for both models Storage expansion - None for both models

- None for both models Primary Camera of Pixel 5 - 12MP primary sensor, 16MP ultrawide, 4K 60FPS support

- 12MP primary sensor, 16MP ultrawide, 4K 60FPS support Primary Camera of Pixel 4a 5G - 12MP primary sensor, 16MP ultrawide, 4K 30FPS support

- 12MP primary sensor, 16MP ultrawide, 4K 30FPS support Front Camera of Pixel 5 - 8MP

- 8MP Front Camera of Pixel 4a 5G - 8MP

- 8MP Battery capacity - 4080mAh, 3800mAh

- 4080mAh, 3800mAh Wireless charging compatibility - Yes for Pixel 5, no for Pixel 4a 5G

- Yes for Pixel 5, no for Pixel 4a 5G 5G support- Yes for both models, support for mmWave and sub-6GHz networks

Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a 5G - Pricing Comparison

With those small, but important differences existing between the two models, Google would have made it a point for customers to pay more for the Pixel 5. There is just a single variation of both handsets available, with the Pixel 5 carrying a price of $699, and the Pixel 4a 5G costing $200 less at $499.

If the $200 price difference makes a lot of sense to you, then we’ll highly recommend getting the Pixel 5, especially since it sports a high refresh rate screen, more RAM, a slightly bigger battery, and support for Qi wireless charging. Then again, there are those customers that appreciate a ton of value, and in our opinion, the Pixel 4a 5G offers exactly that.

With this in-depth comparison now concluded, will you be getting the Pixel 5 or the Pixel 4a 5G? Tell us down in the comments.