Both Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Lack Google’s Custom Pixel Neural Core Chip and Face Unlock

There are a lot of things to appreciate about both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. Both of them sport symmetrical bezels, which Google’s executives didn’t bother talking about during the presentation and both of them also provide support for mmWave 5G networks and still not going overboard when it comes to pricing. These are some of the things to appreciate as part of Google’s efforts, but there is one detail the company did leave out during its official announcement; none of the two models feature the company’s custom Pixel Neural Core.

Hardware Team at Google Has Mentioned That Lack of the Pixel Neural Core Will Not Affect the Pixel 5’s Photography Chops

Speaking to Google’s Pixel hardware team, Android Police confirmed that the lack of the Pixel Neural Core on both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

“Both new phones do not have Pixel Neural Core, or face unlock.”

For those that don’t know, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL featured the Pixel Neural Core and this hardware addition also made it possible to accurately detect the owner’s face pattern, making it possible for Google to incorporate the Face Unlock feature on the previous-generation models.

With no Pixel Neural Core, both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G also lack facial recognition too, which can be annoying at times when you want to seamlessly unlock your smartphone without having to reach the back. Also, despite featuring flexible OLED screens, both new models also lack an in-screen fingerprint reader. It’s possible Google didn’t opt to use this addition since it might have unnecessarily increased the production costs of both devices.

Also, we can understand that with the lack of the Pixel Neural Core, a lot of readers may be wondering if this will adversely affect the image quality of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. Google’s hardware team doesn’t think so, as they’ve mentioned that they were able to optimize similar camera performance from the just Snapdragon 765G existing in both models. Long-story-short, the Pixel 5, and Pixel 4a 5G should be able to produce stellar images, suggesting that the lack of the Pixel Neural Core should not be viewed as a terrible loss of hardware.

Then again, why take Google’s word for it? Why not wait and see what kind of image quality we get by comparing the Pixel 5’s and Pixel 4a 5G’s optics hardware with the rest of the competition? We’ll be right here providing comparisons in due time so stay tuned for more updates.

