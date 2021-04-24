Outriders Developer People Can Fly Acquires Phosphor Games

Outriders developer People Can Fly has announced the acquisition of Phosphor Games, a Chicago-based developer known for games like Gemini: Heroes Reborn, Nether, the VR shooter game The Brookhaven Experiment, and more recently Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron, which launched in February.

CEO Justin Corcoran said in a statement:

A new chapter opens for our team. We are very excited to be joining People Can Fly to open a brand new Triple-A studio – People Can Fly Chicago. Our goal is to strengthen PCF’s presence in the US and help build People Can Fly as a global brand.

Sebastian Wojciechowski, CEO of People Can Fly, added:

Taking over the Phosphor Games’ team is simply an execution of our strategy, announced during PCF Group’s recent IPO. With the variety of on-going projects, we need well-seasoned, ambitious professionals to bring our plans to fruition. Considering Phosphor’s team experience and quality I’m sure they will be a great addition to the PCF family and will facilitate our growth. Welcome on board!

With this acquisition, People Can Fly now counts over 320 employees spread across its many studios: Warsaw, Rzeszów, Łódź, New York, Newcastle, Montreal, and now Chicago. The developer is working on two upcoming projects; one will be published by Square Enix and another by Take-Two Interactive.

In the meantime, the studio is also very much focused on improving Outriders, of course. In that regard, People Can Fly shared an update a few hours ago on Reddit.