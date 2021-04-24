Outriders Developer People Can Fly Acquires Phosphor Games
Outriders developer People Can Fly has announced the acquisition of Phosphor Games, a Chicago-based developer known for games like Gemini: Heroes Reborn, Nether, the VR shooter game The Brookhaven Experiment, and more recently Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron, which launched in February.
CEO Justin Corcoran said in a statement:
A new chapter opens for our team. We are very excited to be joining People Can Fly to open a brand new Triple-A studio – People Can Fly Chicago. Our goal is to strengthen PCF’s presence in the US and help build People Can Fly as a global brand.
Sebastian Wojciechowski, CEO of People Can Fly, added:
Taking over the Phosphor Games’ team is simply an execution of our strategy, announced during PCF Group’s recent IPO. With the variety of on-going projects, we need well-seasoned, ambitious professionals to bring our plans to fruition. Considering Phosphor’s team experience and quality I’m sure they will be a great addition to the PCF family and will facilitate our growth. Welcome on board!
With this acquisition, People Can Fly now counts over 320 employees spread across its many studios: Warsaw, Rzeszów, Łódź, New York, Newcastle, Montreal, and now Chicago. The developer is working on two upcoming projects; one will be published by Square Enix and another by Take-Two Interactive.
In the meantime, the studio is also very much focused on improving Outriders, of course. In that regard, People Can Fly shared an update a few hours ago on Reddit.
Inventory Wipe & Character Restoration
Our work & testing on the restoration process will continue throughout the weekend. We hope to provide a clear schedule as soon as possible.
Patching
A larger patch that we are aiming to release in the near future is currently undergoing testing.
We will share thorough patch notes upon its release but wanted to share some very top level highlights here:
Will fix a number of crashes throughout the game.
Will fix a number of issues, bugs and crashes associated with multiplayer.
Will resolve an issue that could cause players to get stuck on the “Sign In” screen.
Will include lots of resolutions for gear, mod, skill, quest, level & lighting bugs.
This patch will also address a number of community issues including (but not limited to):
Difficulty dealing with Snipers.
Difficulty dealing with excessive knockback from creatures in the Stargrave expedition.
The 300MB crash dumps left behind on PC.
Many more things.
