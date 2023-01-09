New PlayStation Sci-Fi Shooter RPG Leaked Through Brief Video

A new leaked video showed a few seconds of gameplay that reportedly belong to a Sci-Fi shooter roleplaying game, a PlayStation exclusive developed by a European studio with collaboration from Sony XDEV. The video has now been taken down, likely due to copyright requests from Sony.

According to renowned insider DuskGolem, this is very early footage from the so-called Project Ooze.

While obviously I can't say if this will come out or not, I'll mention I personally have seen a lot more of this game and more recent stuff of this game than this clip. NOT THIS CLIP, but the game itself beyond this clip is at least at a point currently the game is fully voice acted, music composed specifically for it, been far more fine tuned than this clip.

I just am looking forward to it eventually getting announced on my side and the devs properly showing it off. "Ooze" is a nickname I attribute to the project rather than what it'll be called, the nickname will make more & more sense when people see more of this whenever they do, it's a very ooey, gooey game; more than this clip even suggests.

The developer behind this new PlayStation Sci-Fi Shooter RPG could be Polish studio People Can Fly. ResetEra users spotted the codename RED in the video, and People Can Fly is indeed known to be working on several projects, including one with such a name.

Gemini, a new AAA game developed in partnership with global publisher Square Enix; Projects Dagger, Bifrost and Victoria to be released in the self-publishing model; one project in the concept phase – Red; as well as two projects in VR technology – Green Hell VR and Project Thunder – a new project based on one of the IPs from the Group’s portfolio.

Besides, People Can Fly already made a solid Sci-Fi shooter with Outriders. It makes sense that they would partner with Sony on another such project.