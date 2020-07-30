People Can Fly Opens Up New York Studio to Work on Another AAA Game

Independent developer People Can Fly (known for its work on Painkiller, Gears of War, Bulletstorm, Fortnite, as well as the upcoming Outriders, due this Holiday), announced the opening of a studio based in New York City. This new team will work on another triple-A game, briefly described as a 'highly ambitious, groundbreaking action/adventure title', a new endeavor for People Can Fly after its historic focus on shooter games.

Sebastian Wojciechowski, CEO at People Can Fly, stated:

Outriders, Sekiro and More Coming to Stadia, Harmonix and Supermassive Making Exclusives

There is electricity in the air at People Can Fly. Last year we announced the opening of our New York studio and revealed Outriders for the first time. Today we have surpassed 250 staff and are excited to announce the next chapter in the development of our company. Our intention from the beginning has been to expand PCF into a multi-project studio and continue to build a global presence for our brand. We are marking this unique moment with the presentation of PCF’s refreshed visual identity. With the launch of the next-generation consoles later this year, we are incredibly excited about the future of People Can Fly and the games industry as a whole.

Roland Lesterlin, Creative Director at People Can Fly New York, added:

It’s rare to ever get the chance to work on an original AAA game in today’s world, never mind being part of the origination process. We’re looking for brilliant and curious people to help us shape the vision of this incredible new world we’re building.

People Can Fly New York is looking to hire 'dozens' of new employees over the next year or so, and will eventually even open up another sister studio in Montréal. If you're potentially interested in joining, feel free to check out the many open job positions listed on the official website of the studio.