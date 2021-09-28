People Can Fly Updates Strategy to Develop AA Games Alongside Triple-A

Polish development People Can Fly (Painkiller, Bulletstorm, Outriders) announced a significant update to its development strategy today. The main difference will be the new focus on developing double-A games alongside their previously planned triple-A projects (one for Square Enix and another for Take-Two). The ultimate goal will be to release one new game each year, starting in 2024.

Here's the translated text from the excerpt shared on the company's website:

Outriders Dev Hasn’t Received Royalties, Speculates “Partnerships” Like Game Pass the Cause

(i) to expand the portfolio of games produced by the Group with games from the AA segment, assuming that, with a shorter production time, lower budget, and smaller scope, they will be of comparable quality to games from the AAA segment;

(ii) developing AAA and AA games in new genres not yet within the scope of the Group's operations, and Group's operations, as well as (iii) acquiring new production team(s) or new entities engaged in the production of video games in new areas of the Group's operations, i.e. in the new AA segment and genres other than shooter games and action RPG games. In accordance with People Can Fly's assumptions, the objective of the updated strategy is for the Group to become one of the leading independent development studios in the world, and starting from 2024 to achieve the goal of an annual release of a game produced by the Group in cooperation with a publisher or in the self-publishing model. Updating the Group's strategy does not involve any change in the goals defined in the previous strategy Group's previous strategy. In this respect, People Can Fly confirms that it is continuing the Group's business model which consists of simultaneous production of several games from the Triple-A segment in cooperation in a cooperative model with leading global publishers, as well as further development of production of AAA games in the self-publishing model, i.e. as the publisher of games developed by the Group based on existing or newly created IP.

People Can Fly already has eight development teams spread across the globe; the most recent acquisition was Phosphor Games.