NVIDIA DLSS Gets 12 New Games; HITMAN 3 Boosted by More Than 2X at 4K

NVIDIA DLSS took up the lion's share of the company's Computex 2022 keynote when it comes to gaming. NVIDIA announced twelve games that recently added or will soon add support for NVIDIA DLSS, boosting frame rates in the process.

The most renowned addition is undoubtedly HITMAN 3, which is getting ray tracing with a patch due later today. According to NVIDIA, with all graphics options maxed (including ray traced reflections and shadows), DLSS can boost frame rates by more than 2X at 4K.

Then there's F1 22, coming soon with a slew of ray traced features such as opaque reflections, transparent reflections, ambient occlusion, and shadows. NVIDIA DLSS is sure to be needed at high resolution with all those ray traced effects enabled.

Deep Rock Galactic also recently got NVIDIA DLSS (and AMD FSR) support. According to NVIDIA, frame rates in the game can be boosted by up to 60% in 4K Performance Mode.

Additionally, the game also received NVIDIA DLAA support for those who don't need the extra frames but prefer higher quality anti-aliasing instead.

Another game that launched earlier this month with NVIDIA DLSS support is Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong. NVIDIA says it can boost performance by more than twice at 4K Performance Mode.

Then there's a bunch of games that launched a while ago but are just now receiving NVIDIA DLSS, starting with Raji: An Ancient Epic. Originally launched in 2020, the action/adventure game set in ancient India and inspired by Hindu and Balinese mythology will get an Enhanced Edition featuring various improvements and brand new ray traced effects (reflections, ambient occlusion, and shadows). According to NVIDIA, DLSS boosts performance by up to 3X at 4K.

Propnight is FNTASTIC's asymmetrical multiplayer game currently on Steam Early Access. With DLSS Performance Mode, performance can be up to 85% higher at 4K.

NetEase's eleven-year-old Chinese MMO Ghost is also adding DLSS for up to 70% improved performance at 4K.

Indie sandbox mining and base building game Hydroneer can get up to 50% higher frame rates with Deep Learning Super Sampling, due to be added in the 2.0 update.

Warstride Challenges, the shooter game that's all about getting the highest scores, recently debut with NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex support. According to NVIDIA, the former guarantees more than 2X improved performance at 4K, while the latter lowers system latency by up to 53%.

Finally, a trio of new games on the horizon has been confirmed to be adding NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling technology. The nearest to release is Blue Isle Studio's LEAP, a fast-paced multiplayer shooter launching next week on Steam Early Access. DLSS more than doubles performance at 4K in Performance Mode.

This summer, fans of action platformer games with roguelite elements will be able to enjoy Loopmancer with ray traced reflections while NVIDIA DLSS more than doubles performance at 4K.

Lastly, action racing game Turbo Sloths will also launch this summer with ray-traced reflections and ray-traced shadows. Once again, NVIDIA DLSS helps boost performance by more than 2X at 4K.

Beyond all this NVIDIA DLSS goodness, a few games are also about to receive NVIDIA Reflex support, including Icarus, My Time at Sandrock, and Soda Crisis.