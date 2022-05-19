HITMAN 3 PC Gets Ray Tracing and DLSS+FSR Support on May 24th

Today, developer IO Interactive revealed that HITMAN 3 PC players can look forward to the addition of ray tracing, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 1.0, and NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) with patch 3.110, due to release on Tuesday, May 24th.

Given that HITMAN 3 includes all of the levels released in the previous two installments, ray tracing will be applied to all locations. IO Interactive said that reflection and shadows will be ray traced, before sharing with players the ray tracing system requirements and recommended settings.

Ray tracing the detailed environments of HITMAN 3 is quite demanding on the GPU. To get the best experience it’s important to select graphics quality settings that match your installed GPU. Ray tracing can be enabled from the Graphics menu under Options in the main menu of HITMAN 3. Here you’ll find separate toggles for enabling ray traced reflections and shadows. When ray tracing is enabled, the Reflection Quality options appears and here you can control the reflection quality. Ray tracing must be enabled before you start a mission. In general, for lower end hardware we recommend using low or medium Reflection Quality. Lowering reflection quality can greatly improve performance, but results in reflections with fewer details and occasional popping of small objects. Adaptive Supersampling in HITMAN 3 on PC Patch 3.110 also adds support for Adaptive Supersampling, such as NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0. It is highly recommended to enable DLSS or FSR when using ray tracing for a better and smoother experience. Below you can find the Minimum and Recommended Hardware Requirements and settings for Adaptive Supersampling and Ray Tracing:

Minimum Hardware Requirements NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2060 SUPER or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Intel Core i5 10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 8 GB RAM Recommended settings: Resolution: 1080p

Adaptive Supersampling Technique: NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR Adaptive Supersampling Quality> Performance Reflection Quality: Medium Recommended Hardware NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 16 GB RAM Recommended settings: Resolution: 1440p

Adaptive Supersampling Technique: NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR Adaptive Supersampling Quality: Balanced Reflection Quality: High Additional Requirements GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.59 for NVIDIA GPUs. Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.5.3 for AMD GPUs. Windows 10 Version 21H1 or newer.

IO Interactive had previously promised ray tracing would be added to the Xbox Series S|X versions of HITMAN 3, too. However, there is no news yet on the availability of the feature.

The PC version of HITMAN 3 is also getting Intel XeSS support (likely later this Summer, as that's when the first games supporting Intel's version of AI-based image reconstruction will be available) and full Virtual Reality support. The roguelike-inspired Freelancer mode is now coming in the second half of the year.