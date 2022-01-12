LEAP, a Tribes-Like Fast Paced FPS for 60 Players, Goes Into Beta Soon

Blue Isle Studios, the development team known for Citadel: Forged with Fire, Slender: The Arrival, and Valley, is working on a new game called LEAP. The title will be playable soon on PC through a Closed Beta later this month, ahead of the Steam Early Access launch. According to Blue Isle, it is expected to stay there for about a year before the full release. Modding support should be added not too long after the Steam Early Access debut.

In case you're wondering, LEAP is a fast-paced multiplayer first-person shooter for up to 60 players that seems highly reminiscent of Tribes.

Citadel: Forged With Fire Is An Open World Online Fantasy Sandbox RPG

Become an elite LEAP mercenary as you soar into battle. Fight for either the United Earth Defense Coalition (UEDC) or the rebel Exo-Terrans - whoever pays the most, wins your trigger finger and excessive arsenal.

Work together with your teammates, use powerful weapons and unique class abilities, and traverse the terrain quickly with grappling hooks, jetpacks and outrageous vehicles to seize victory.

Jump on your hoverboard and backflip into battle, or saddle up onto a mechanical moose and lead the charge. Whatever your play style, every LEAP mercenary is equipped with a Personal Vehicle (PV), allowing you to quickly cover distances and close the gap on your enemy.

Every exosuit comes equipped with match altering abilities - Call in an Orbital Laser to wipe out a group of enemies, or throw down a Support Shield to take temporary cover from enemy fire.

Every obstacle is an opportunity to soar, dash or charge, and an elite mercenary will use their unique movement abilities to navigate the battlefield quickly. Use your grappling hook to reach greater heights or your directional dash to dodge enemy fire.

The glory of victory only gets sweeter with rewards. Customize your mercenary with helmet emojis and distinct skin options for exosuits, vehicles and weapons. Flaunt and taunt your frenemies with style and sass.

Check out the announcement trailer below.