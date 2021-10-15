The Day Before Release Date Announced; MYTONA Announces New Project

The release date of The Day Before, MYTONA's own MMO survival project, has been announced through IGN's YouTube channel. The game is going to be released on June 22, 2022. This all took place during the game's mega-event which took place on IGN's YouTube channel. In it, players saw new footage of gameplay while taking note of the development of the project.

Besides the June 2022 release date announcement, MYTONA also mentioned that The Day Before will be cross-platform and will be released on consoles of the current and previous generations. The developers mentioned that they have paid close attention to many comments from players who were eager to play the game on consoles rather than on PC.

You can watch the release date trailer for The Day Before below:

The Day Before is a new open-world MMO survival set in a deadly, post-pandemic America overrun by flesh-hungry infected and survivors killing each other for food, weapons, and cars. The Day Before is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X and will combine elements of PvP and PvE to let players take on against other players and the game's take on zombies.

Additionally, MYTONA announced that their second inner team at Fntastic has been working on an asymmetric multiplayer horror game called Propnight. This game allows players of survivors who can disguise themselves as objects in the environment while escaping from a Chaser who is tasked with hunting them down.

Players willing to try the game out will be happy to know that the game's Open Beta test will take place on Steam from November 15 to 18. Fntastic has also announced that the game will be released as soon as November 30. Previously, the MYTONA team has made a Q&A about The Day Before in which they talked about its progression and next-gen improvements, you can read about it here.