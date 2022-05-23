Watch The NVIDIA Computex 2022 Keynote Live Here – Gaming, Content Creation, Data Center & Networking Announcements

We are less than a day away from NVIDIA's official Computex 2022 keynote where the company is planning to make several announcements in the gaming and enterprise segment. Tune in with us to watch all those announcements live here.

Watch The NVIDIA Computex 2022 Keynote Live Here Featuring Gaming, Content Creation, Data Center & Networking Announcements

The NVIDIA Computex 2022 keynote will go live a few hours after AMD's keynote which happens the same day but at 2 PM PDT. NVIDIA's keynote will take place between 8 PM till 9 PM PDT. The company has announced 6 representatives who will be present at the event which include:

Ian Buck, Vice President of Accelerated Computing

Brian Kelleher, Senior Vice President, Hardware Engineering

Ying Yin Shih, Director of Product Management, Accelerated Computing

Michael Kagan, Chief Technology Officer

Deepu Talla, Vice President of Embedded and Edge Computing

Jeff Fisher, Senior Vice President of GeForce

AI on the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform is revolutionizing everything from gaming to data centers to robotics. NVIDIA will present how AI is powering the enterprise data center and the latest products and technologies for gamers and creators. via NVIDIA

Join us on 5/23 at COMPUTEX for our NVIDIA Keynote to see how accelerated computing is revolutionizing: 🟢 Networking

🟢 Data center solutions

🟢 Gaming

Now NVIDIA isn't sharing any information regarding the event itself but they have promised to present the latest products and technologies for gamers and creators. This is a very interesting quote by NVIDIA since the company just recently finished its top to bottom Ampere lineup. The green team is expected to launch its Ada Lovelace 'GeForce RTX 40' series graphics cards later in the second half of 2022 so this will be a bit early for the company to present its next-gen GPUs in the gaming and workstation segment. NVIDIA also historically hasn't presented its gaming GPUs within roadmaps as AMD does but that may change.

What we could expect is a range of new software technologies such as an updated RTX & DLSS suit to tackle AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 along with a range of content creator-specific driver features. With that said, it is great to see both NVIDIA and AMD being present during the Computex 2022 event.

