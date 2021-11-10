No Exynos Launch Happening on November 19, Says Samsung

The excitement for November 19 will be short-lived, as Samsung has officially announced that it will not be holding any Exynos-related events at the aforementioned date. In short, we will not be greeted by the Exynos 2200 or any other chipset launches from the manufacturer.

Though the South Korean giant teased on Instagram that a potential announcement of an Exynos SoC will happen in the second half of November, it was not to be because on the company’s official Twitter handle, the company has updated us on some heart-sinking news. Instead of any launches, Samsung states that it will be introducing some changes to its social media accounts, and honestly, that hardly sounds exciting.

With the latest announcement done, it means Qualcomm will have a headstart with its Snapdragon 898 announcement that the chipmaker will make during its 2021 Snapdragon Tech Summit starting from November 30. However, even if the Exynos 2200 makes its presence known later, previously leaked figures revealed that it delivers significant improvements over the Exynos 2100.

Despite the rumors, we don't have any Exynos-related events planned on 11/19, but we do have some changes coming to our social accounts. Stay tuned to the @SamsungDSGlobal account for more! — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) November 10, 2021

Just recently, we reported that the Exynos 2200 GPU, which may feature six RDN2 cores, delivers 34 percent higher peak performance compared to the Exynos 2100. Not just this, as the upcoming SoC was previously leaked to have beaten the A14 Bionic and the Snapdragon 898 in high-performance mode. One of the reasons why a ton of you will be excited to see the Exynos 2200 GPU in action is because this will be the first time Samsung would have partnered with AMD to bring a graphics processor that does not long to the ARM Mali family.

In the past, Samsung’s Achilles’ Heel for the Exynos line has always been poor GPU performance, as previous tests have shown that as benchmark tests progressed, throttling would occur. So, even if the Exynos 2100 would be off to a healthy start, its performance would get crippled severely at the end of those tests. Are you disappointed that Samsung is not unveiling the Exynos 2200? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: Samsung Exynos