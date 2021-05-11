Samsung’s Exynos 2200 Will Be Found in Both Smartphones and Laptops, Says Tipster

Only yesterday, an unnamed source claimed that Samsung’s next Exynos chipset made on the 5nm node would offer enormous technological advancements. Unfortunately, no specific name was provided in the previous report, but according to a tipster, it will be the Exynos 2200 fueling both smartphones and laptops in the coming months.

Exynos 2200 Could Be the First From Samsung to Feature AMD GPU

Ice Universe on Weibo believes that Samsung’s first Exynos chipset to fuel both smartphones and laptops will be the Exynos 2200. Sadly, no specific details were provided, although he did mention a while back that the silicon could be unveiled in June of this year. Whether or not Samsung waits to use the SoC in Q4, 2021 in flagship products is something we will find out in the coming months.

Switch Pro Gets Namechecked by a Major OLED Screen Manufacturer

Seeing as how the Exynos 2100 was a major improvement in Exynos 990, it can be assumed that the Exynos 2200 could fill in the gaps left by its predecessor. For instance, if you recall, both the Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 888 versions of the Galaxy S21 Ultra were taken for a benchmark spin, and it was there that Samsung’s flagship SoC starting showing cracks in its armor, but only when the GPU was stressed. Hopefully, with the debut of an AMD GPU with the Exynos 2200, that might no longer be a problem.

In fact, Samsung was rumored to be developing an unnamed Exynos chipset that targets the A14 Bionic’s performance. Unfortunately, to reach that performance target, Samsung experienced unrealistic thermal and power consumption metrics, which would have been fine for a stationary machine, but not a smartphone, so naturally, the company is said to be tweaking the chipset as best it can. We will witness the fruits of Samsung’s efforts in the future and see if it can give Qualcomm and Apple some competition in the process.

We expect the Exynos 2200 to power the Galaxy S22 series, and from what we can tell from previous reports, the top-tier Galaxy S22 Ultra is shaping up to be quite the flagship in the camera department. Let us hope Samsung also matches the optics with a worthy chipset.

News Source: Ice Universe