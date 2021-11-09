Exynos 2200 May Be Unveiled on November 19, According to Teaser Poster From Samsung

Unlike the Exynos 2100, Samsung could unveil the Exynos 2200 much earlier, according to a teaser poster the company shared on one of its social media pages. Given the current landscape of the silicon industry right now, we feel it would be the right approach to announce a flagship chipset earlier than usual.

Samsung Also Reportedly Starting Mass Production of the Galaxy S22 Series Earlier, so Announcing the Exynos 2200 This Year Makes Sense

One of Samsung’s official Instagram pages says the following, hinting at the Exynos 2200 unveiling.

Samsung Announces LPDDR5X DRAM for Smartphones; 1.3x Faster Than LPDDR5 With Speeds up to 8.5Gbps

“Gaming has come a long way. What we used to deem 'immersive', relied on a slew of external factors, like the surrounding environment. But the advancements of semiconductors have changed that - learn how, when we move to our new home on Nov. 19th. Stay tuned. #EverythingChanges”

The only disappointing aspect of the caption is Samsung not mentioning that the Exynos 2200 will be announced on November 19, because that would get us even more excited. Since the Korean giant has mentioned the term gaming as the very first word in the caption, that already diverted our mind towards the flagships SoC. We say this because according to a previous report, the Exynos 2200 would support Ray Tracing, resulting in visually appealing gaming titles on your smartphone.

However, Tron, a known tipster on Twitter believes that instead of the Exynos 2200, Samsung would announce the Exynos 1250. The thread also includes people that agree with his prediction, claiming that it is too early for the flagship chipset to see an announcement. We also have to take into consideration that the Exynos 2100, the Exynos 2200’s predecessor, saw an unveiling in January of next year, so an announcement in November is going way ahead of schedule.

Samsung is already reported to start mass production of the Galaxy S22 series in the first week of December. On this occasion, the company’s plans have gone into overdrive. Given the situation of the ongoing chip shortage, which is not expected to improve any time soon, Samsung could be working far ahead of schedule to avoid any obstacles in the future.

These same obstacles may have prevented the manufacturer from launching the Galaxy S21 FE on time, so it is possible the company is being careful by announcing the Exynos 2200 earlier. Also, given that past Exynos chipsets have had their fair share of problems, by unveiling the Exynos 2200 earlier, Samsung can make some performance and power-efficiency adjustments to the SoC so it performs according to the company’s expectations when it fuels various Galaxy S22 models in the future.

Do you think the Exynos 2200 will be unveiled on November 19? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments.