Exynos 2300 Has No Detailed Spec Sheet Leak so Far, Tipster’s Cryptic Tweet Hints No Launch Is Happening

With less than two months remaining for 2022 to end, there still has not been any detailed leak surrounding Samsung’s Exynos 2300. One tipster believes that since no comprehensive information exists on the chipset, it might not launch.

Exynos 2200 Saw a Launch in January 18, but a Multitude of Leaks Kept on Coming Months in Advance

On Twitter, Ice Universe has not openly admitted in his tweet that the Exynos 2300 will not see a launch, but he does have something logical to talk about. By now, the CPU cluster info of Samsung’s flagship SoC would be available on multiple web pages, and since none of that has been published, the only conclusion that can be made is that Samsung has abandoned a launch for 2023.

The Korean giant’s chipset division earlier said that it is committed to developing future Exynos SoCs, but there appear to be internal conflicts between the upper management and engineers, preventing Samsung’s ability to produce the best smartphone chipset on an annual basis. Though there have been talks of the development of a unique SoC, along with a joint task force that will oversee this operation to improve productivity within departments, it is unlikely that we will see the fruits of Samsung’s labors before 2025, according to a previous report.

More evidence that Samsung would not launch an Exynos 2300 for 2023 is when Qualcomm announced that the former would exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for its future flagship lineup, which is the Galaxy S23. Given that Samsung would likely mass produce the Exynos 2300 on its 4nm node, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would stick with the more superior TSMC 4nm process, performance and energy efficient differences would exist within the same Galaxy S23 model, resulting in disgruntled customers.

Even on the Twitter thread, commenters appear to be thrilled that there is no Exynos 2300 launch, which is no surprise, given that past chipsets from Samsung performed poorly. Hopefully, the company is able to clean up its act and get more serious about the smartphone chipset division or see its market share lost to the likes of Qualcomm and MediaTek.

News Source: Ice Universe