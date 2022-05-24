Samsung Reportedly Setting up a ‘Joint Task Force’ to Develop an Unnamed Chipset That Surpasses Apple’s A-Series by 2025

The disappointment that was Exynos 2200 has reportedly forced Samsung to take serious measures regarding its division. The Korean giant is now looking to set up a new team of talented individuals picked from both the semiconductor and smartphone departments in an effort to develop a new, unnamed chipset that is said to surpass the capabilities of Apple’s chip family by 2025.

Initially, Samsung Intends on Keeping 1,000 Employees for This Joint Effort

The internal name of the group is ‘Dream Platform One Team,’ and its work should commence from July 2022, according to Korean website Naver. If Samsung is to realize its goal of successfully developing a high-end SoC, it will require the joint efforts of the company’s semiconductor division called Samsung LSI and the Samsung Mobile Experience Group. Since many employees from both divisions will be working to achieve this goal, it will mean internal cooperation between the teams would have improved significantly.

This synergy could finally mean the limitations existing in the current Exynos range will improve, but there are roadblocks that may hinder Samsung’s development phase, and one of them belongs to the company. It is Samsung’s foundry division, with reports claiming that it is inferior to TSMC’s, which is why partners like Qualcomm have switched to the more power-efficient alternative when officially announcing the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

Samsung has previously been rumored to be making a custom SoC designed explicitly for its Galaxy range of smartphones. Development of this unnamed silicon is expected to start in 2023, with its launch expected to happen sometime in 2025. It is unclear if this is the same chipset that Samsung is setting up its ‘Dream Platform One Team’ for, but it should be an interesting take on things, especially when the rumor claims that Samsung’s plan is to surpass Apple’s chips, which no rival has been able to do as of yet.

In addition, Samsung’s other aim is to expedite work on new platforms for use in mobile handsets and other devices to help compete with Apple’s ecosystem. Though the Korean giant is still a few years from achieving its goal, every company has to start somewhere, but it is unconfirmed if Samsung plans on retaining its partnership with AMD for future mobile graphics processors. We will continue to hear updates in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

News Source: Naver