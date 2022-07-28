Menu
Samsung Claims It Is Committed to Developing Better Exynos SoCs, Stating That It Is ‘Reorganizing Our Business Model’

Omar Sohail
Jul 28, 2022
Samsung’s Exynos 2200 was a major disappointment, and even AMD’s involvement in developing an ARM-based GPU was not sufficient enough to subside the chipset’s myriad number of issues. The Korean firm is likely aware of these problems, which is why it is going back to the drawing board to start over. Previously, there were rumors that the Exynos range of SoCs would be discontinued, but Samsung dismissed these, stating that there is a ton of work to be done behind the curtain.

For Next Year, Samsung Entered Into a Deal With Qualcomm, Meaning That No Galaxy S23 Model Will Ship With an Exynos 2300

Shortly after announcing its Q1 2022 financial results, Samsung stated that it is not putting an end to the development of Exynos chipsets, though a restructuring is in order. The technology giant was reported to have said the following.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Official Galaxy Z Flip 4 Renders and Colorways Leak

“Currently, we are reorganizing our system-on-chip (SoC) business model, and are pursuing a plan to strengthen our competitiveness in the mid- to long-term. In particular, we are focusing on strengthening the competitiveness of the next-generation mobile Exynos, and we are trying to maximize the market share of major customers by strengthening cooperation with leading IP companies and starting early development. Efforts are underway to improve the soundness of the mobile-oriented business structure by expanding applications such as wearables other than smartphones, and to secure a multilateral cooperation model.”

These comments suggest that we will not see the Exynos 2300 materialize this year, or the next, so the competition will probably be stale in 2023. However, that does not mean that the company does not have a plan up its sleeve. Earlier, Samsung’s mobile head TM Roh talked about the development of a ‘unique’ Exynos chipset but did not provide any launch timeline for it.

Shortly after, there was a report doing the rounds stating that Samsung will set up a ‘joint task force’ that will work together to ensure that the development of future chipsets happens in less time and that the results exceed expectations. For months, we assumed that the Exynos 2300 would succeed the Exynos 2200, but it appears that Samsung may not announce it. At the earliest, we believe the new high-end silicon will arrive in 2025.

Next year, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S23 with only Snapdragon chipsets; in this case, all three models will likely feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This also means that for now, Samsung will not take advantage of its new 3nm GAA technology to mass produce smartphone and tablet chipsets, instead using the latest fabrication process for different applications.

Some competition between the Exynos 2300 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would have been a nice touch, but if all the launch does is land Samsung with some heated press, it will only tarnish the company’s goodwill. Hopefully, we will see the Korean giant make a comeback in this area.

News Source: Maeil Economic Daily

