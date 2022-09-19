Samsung Reportedly Working on the Exynos 2300 That Will Be Used in Some Galaxy S23 Variants for Limited Markets

Qualcomm’s President, Cristiano Amon, earlier revealed that the chip maker dived into a partnership with Samsung, where an agreement was made that all Galaxy S23 models would launch with the San Diego’s cutting-edge chipset. A heap of reports and rumors all point towards the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 being exclusive to the Galaxy S23 range, but there is a possibility that the Exynos 2300 may still be included in the launch.

No Specifications Provided for Exynos 2300 yet, Which Can Mean That the Chipset Does Not Exist, or Samsung Has Become Prudent in Keeping Secrets

This year, around 70 percent of all Galaxy S22 models shipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the rest featured the Exynos 2200. Assuming that the latest rumor is true, the percentage of Galaxy S23 models shipping with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to be significantly higher than the Exynos 2300 for multiple reasons. For one thing, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be made on the more superior TSMC 4nm architecture, as opposed to Samsung’s 4nm process.

Evidence of TSMC’s 4nm superiority can be seen when the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 beats the A15 Bionic in a gaming test, whereas the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 suffered from thermal throttling and instability issues. These improvements are the reason why Qualcomm is supposedly switching to TSMC. What is surprising about this rumor is that we are already in the last quarter of the year, and no factual information surrounding the Exynos 2300 has graced us yet. We have covered plenty of details in our Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 roundup.

This may suggest one of two things; either Samsung has become a master in keeping its chipset development plans a secret, or there is no Exynos 2300 that is being produced for the Galaxy S23 series at this time. In any case, we will continue to see what Samsung’s plans are and update our readers. For the time being, treat this information with a pinch of salt.

There is a reason why the agreement between Qualcomm exists.

News Source: Realmi Central