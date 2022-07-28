All Galaxy S23 Models Will Feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, No Exynos Variants Will Be Sold in Any Region

Samsung and Qualcomm have entered into an agreement where all the Galaxy S23 models arriving next year will feature Snapdragon chipsets. In this case, that SoC will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. That is not all because more details reveal that future Qualcomm silicon will be used in more Samsung products that are yet to launch.

Qualcomm Executive Highlights Samsung’s New Agreement by Saying That Snapdragon Chipsets Will Also Power Tablets, Extended Reality Products, and More

The new partnership between Qualcomm and Samsung was talked about by Cristiano Amon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the San Diego firm. With Samsung’s Exynos range of chipsets present in fewer numbers, Qualcomm likely took advantage of this opportunity to expand its market share, eventually bringing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to the Galaxy S23 series. Amon states the following below after the company’s quarterly financial results were announced.

“Before I highlight a few notable milestones this quarter, I would like to update you on an important development in our relationship with Samsung. We're very pleased to report that Qualcomm and Samsung have entered a new multiyear agreement starting in 2023, expanding the use of Snapdragon platforms for future premiums Samsung Galaxy products globally. This validates that Snapdragon is the technology platform of choice for premium Android experiences. In addition to Galaxy smartphones, the agreement includes PCs, tablets, extended reality and more. We have also agreed to a seven-year extension of our patent license agreement with Samsung, taking the license through the end of 2030 with the same royalty terms. The extension encompasses 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies and devices and will also include future 6G standards and products.”

Amon also mentioned that out of all Galaxy S22 models released globally this year, 75 percent of them featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 before the inking of the new deal. Unfortunately, critics were not pleased with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1’s performance and power efficiency, and most of those drawbacks had to do with the SoC being mass produced on Samsung’s 4nm architecture. Fortunately, all those negative aspects could be behind us.

With the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Qualcomm has addressed those issues to a massive degree, and since the new chipset is made on TSMC’s 4nm process, improvements are expected. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launch is expected to be held during the annual Snapdragon Summit, starting on November 14.

Rumors claim that the new silicon will be made on TSMC’s 4nm architecture, and early samples show better power efficiency than what the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 touts, which is a positive sign for the Galaxy S23 series. If you want to learn more about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, check out our detailed rumor roundup here, and also let us know what you thought about this report down in the comments.

