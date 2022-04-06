Samsung Reportedly Working on a ‘Unique’ Exynos SoC for Its Galaxy Lineup

Samsung Mobile President TM Roh apparently announced that Samsung is working on a ‘unique’ chipset for the Galaxy range of smartphones. Though there is limited information regarding the executive’s statement, there several questions that remain unanswered regarding this development.

New, Unnamed Exynos SoC Might Not Be Sold to Other Vendors

There was a ton of hype surrounding the Exynos 2200 and how its Xclipse 920 GPU that was based on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture would shake things up in the industry. That was not the case, unfortunately, and according to iNews24, TM Roh stated in a town hall meeting that Samsung’s aim is to develop an SoC that is ‘unique’ to the Galaxy lineup of devices. The statement is vague and leaves more questions than answers.

For one thing, Samsung’s Mobile President did not state if the upcoming custom silicon will stick with the Exynos branding. Another question worth asking is if Samsung will continue using ARM’s high-performance and low-power Cortex cores or if the Korean giant intends on resurrecting the Mongoose cores that it abandoned a while back? Since this chipset will supposedly be different than any other offering on the market, the aforementioned questions are what will help set it apart, along with performance and power-efficiency improvements.

TM Roh reportedly said that Samsung is working on this ‘unique’ SoC as a response to an employee asking how the company’s recent performance throttling controversy would be resolved. Samsung earlier made a statement regarding this service, called Games Optimization Service (GOS) when sufficient evidence came to light that it was throttling several applications when enabled on Galaxy S22 models.

Users could later disable GOS through an update to experience the full potential of Samsung’s flagships, but unfortunately, this discovery already positioned the company in a negative light. Samsung is also said to use an unnamed MediaTek chipset in the upcoming Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy S23, but as of right now, there is no word if that ‘unique’ SoC for Galaxy smartphones will be a joint venture between two chipset makers.

We will find out more in the coming months, so stay tuned.

News Source: iNews24