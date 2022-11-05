Menu
Exynos 2300 Still Alive and Kicking, but Samsung Will Not Launch It as a Flagship SoC

Omar Sohail
Nov 4, 2022, 11:41 PM EDT
Samsung may still be working on launching the Exynos 2300, but it is not reported to be found in any Galaxy S23 model rumored to be announced in the first week of February. Instead, the company might be using the SoC for lower-tier models, which was expected, considering that the premium versions will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Samsung May Also Resort to Using Its 5nm Process for the Exynos 2300 to Save Production Costs

Considering that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is reportedly being produced on TSMC’s superior 4nm process, it will command better performance and power efficiency compared to if it was made on Samsung’s 4nm technology. In fact, part of the reason why Qualcomm switched to TSMC for its Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 was to get the extra perks that were not present on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 made using Samsung’s 4nm wafers.

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 rumored to command a 20 percent performance boost over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 while touting the same efficiency, it makes the SoC a no-brainer to use exclusively in the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. According to The Elec, Kyung-hyeon Kye, President of Samsung Electronics’ Device Solution (DS) Division, praised TSMC’s 4nm process back in September, calling it superior.

“It is true that we are lagging behind TSMC in terms of development schedule and yield in the 4nm and 5nm sectors.”

The report states that the Exynos 2300 is being mass produced using a ‘two-track strategy’ where Samsung employs both its 4nm and 5nm processes, likely to save costs. However, given the yield and power consumption issues associated with Samsung’s 4nm node, the company may stick with 5nm this time around, then gravitate to the more advanced manufacturing processes for future SoCs.

While it is a shame that we will not see the Exynos 2300 designed for flagship smartphones, Samsung is reportedly going back to the drawing with the development of high-end chipsets. Earlier, the company stated that it is completely committed to developing future Exynos SoCs and is said to have set up a joint task force that will oversee this operation to improve productivity within departments. Hopefully, this new change in direction will allow the firm to make the best smartphone SoC it can.

Samsung’s access to vast resources and workforce can only suggest that there are internal conflicts that prevent the company from competing against the likes of Qualcomm, and we hope it is able to scale this obstacle when it announces the Exynos 2300 successor.

News Source: The Elec

