Nintendo has announced a new pair of SNES titles joining its Nintendo Switch Online library of classic games.

Three SNES titles will be added to the Super Nintendo collection next week on July 28th – Interplay’s platformer Claymates, puzzle game Bombuzal, and Probe Software’s platform title from 1995, Jelly Boy.

New SNES and NES Games Are Being Added to Nintendo Switch Online, Including Prehistorik Man and Fire ‘n Ice

Super NES

Claymates – Take on the role of Clayton, son of Professor Putty. Your father has made a breakthrough, and with the serum he’s created, living creatures can be turned into clay! You will face many dangers, but you have the ability to transform into five different animals. You’ll need them all to run, jump, fly, swim and climb your way past the obstacles in your path.

Jelly Boy – In this platforming game originally released exclusively in Europe in 1995, you are Jelly Boy, candy given the spark of life by the power of lightning. You’ve come to life knowing one thing: You have to escape the candy factory. To get out, you’ll need to collect puzzle pieces and survive the enemy heavies trying to stop you. You’re sure to need all your wits, skills and shape-changing powers to make it through this wacky adventure.

Bombuzal – Strategically detonate every bomb in each level while leaving yourself a safe place to stand when the dust settles. In this puzzle game, you’ll have to be quick, because time is short. Just make sure you remember to take the size of each explosion into account, or it could blow a hole in all your careful planning. Good luck, and have a blast!