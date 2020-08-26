Super Mario 35th Anniversary Collection Could Be Revealed This Week; Super Mario All-Stars to Join the Super Nes – Nintendo Switch Online Library – Rumor

The rumored Super Mario 35th Anniversary Collection could be released very soon, according to rumors.

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb recently commented on Twitter that the collection could finally be revealed at the rumored August 28th Nintendo event. He doesn't guarantee it, but chances seem to be high.

lol OK -- before everyone goes to Party City to get their Super Mario birthday balloons, let me clarify that I'm feeling pretty good about Friday for this, but it's still not a guarantee. That said, here's the link: https://t.co/67QwJcuaaf — grubbsnax is back (@JeffGrubb) August 26, 2020

Super Mario All-Stars, the collection including the first three entries in the series as well as the Japanese version of Super Mario Bros 2, known in the West as The Lost Levels, is apparently joining the SNES - Nintendo Switch Online library soon as well. This would make the Nintendo Switch the console to own for all Super Mario fans, as almost all main entries in the series will be playable on it.

Well, yeah. That too. — grubbsnax is back (@JeffGrubb) August 26, 2020

The Super Mario 35th Anniversary Collection is rumored to include Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy, and Super Mario Galaxy 2. Super Mario 3D World is apparently getting its own separate, Deluxe Edition.

For the remasters, our source is telling us that Nintendo is pursuing something like a Super Mario All-Stars 2 for the 3D Mario games. This would include Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and then Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2. It’s likely that 3D World may get its own, separate Deluxe-style release. While it’s possible the older 3D Mario games could come in a single compilation, it’s also likely that Nintendo will release them individually as it did with its Zelda remasters.

The Super Mario 35th Anniversary Collection has yet to be officially confirmed. We will keep you updated on the collection as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.