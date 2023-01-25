GoldenEye 007 Returns This Week with Online Play via Xbox Game Pass and Switch Online

Rumors have been circulating since early last year, and perhaps even longer, that some sort of revival of the seminal first-person shooter GoldenEye 007 was in the works, and yet fans have been left hanging when it comes to any sort of official confirmation. Well, believe it or not, the time has finally come, as a remastered version of GoldenEye007 has been announced for both the Switch and Xbox.

The game will be available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack and Xbox Game Pass subscribers. As a nice gesture, Xbox owners of Rare Replay will also be able to download the game for free without any subscription. This new version of the game will include online play, a widescreen mode, and, of course, bumped-up resolution. Otherwise, this is pretty much GoldenEye as you remember it, chunky graphics, squinty Pierce Brosnan Bond, and all. You can check out a trailer for the Switch version of the revival, below.

“Enter a world of espionage as Bond in GoldenEye 007. Your covert operation to stop the GoldenEye weapon satellite spans the globe – you’ll infiltrate underground bases, charge through a military train and slink around the depths of a jungle. Along the way, M will brief you on your objectives and Q Branch will support your efforts with an array of gadgets, but the ultimate success of this mission is yours alone. Save the day, then go for the gold in spy-vs-spy action locally or online in the four-player multiplayer mode and enjoy round after round of first-person competitive action.”

Those with a next-gen Xbox will be able to play GoldenEye at 4K, while, obviously, the resolution will be lower on the Switch.

GoldenEye007 returns on Xbox and Switch this Friday (January 27). What do you think? Are you excited to relive those N64 memories?