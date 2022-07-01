Nintendo Switch Online Adds 4 Genesis Games, Including Comix Zone and a Meme Legend

The latest batch of game games coming for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscribers have been revealed, with the lineup focusing on some Genesis cult favorites. These include Comix Zone, Mega Man: The Wily War, and yes, Zero Wing. You may not be familiar with the name Zero Wing, but you’re almost certainly familiar with this meme lifted from the game.

DFC Intelligence Believes Gaming Subscription Services will Push PC/Console Gaming to Record Year

Yes, all your base now officially belong to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Here’s a bit more information about the new additions…

Comix Zone Experience an action game in a visually striking setting based on American comic books. A comic artist finds himself lost in the Comix Zone and must battle his way through panels of mutants to escape it! Target Earth This action-packed shooter won many fans during the 90s for its exhilarating mix of mech-suit platforming and shooting. Earn equipment based on your performance in each stage and customize your loadout for eight different levels. Zero Wing This side-scrolling classic was made by Toaplan, a developer of popular shooter games. You have three types of weapons to choose from -- Valcan shots, lasers, and homing missiles -- all of which can be used in the fight against each stage's boss. Capture items and enemies with the Prisoner Beam and use them as shields or as weapons! Mega Man: The Wily Wars The first three games in the renowned Mega Man series, compiled for the Sega Genesis! Beat all three games to unlock Wily Tower, where you can challenge an original boss.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers N64 and Genesis games, as well as some exclusive DLC and original titles for $50 a year (only annual subscriptions are available).

The new Genesis titles are available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack owners now. What will you play first? I’ve actually never tried Mega Man: The Wily Wars, so I might give it a shot.