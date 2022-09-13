Goldeneye N64 Announced for Nintendo Switch Online Alongside Mario Part 2 & 3, Pokemon Stadium and More

Nintendo has announced new games coming to the N64 library as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion pack.

Arriving later this year are Pilotwings 64, Mario Party, and Mario Party 2. Next year, more games will be added to the service, including 1080 Snowboarding, Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, Excitebike 64. In addition, to the delight of many fans, Nintendo announced that fan-favorite Goldeneye 64 will also be added to the service in the future.

More details about the arrival of these games on Nintendo Switch Online will be announced at a later date.

Goldeneye 64 launched back in 1997 and is considered one of the best games ever made, and without a doubt, one of the best N64 games.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launched last year. The premium Switch Online tier provided access to Nintendo 64 games, Sega Mega Drive titles, and various expansions, including the Mario Kart 8 Booster Pack, the Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion, and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Happy Home Paradise expansion. The current lineup of Nintendo 64 games includes:

Banjo-Kazooie

Dr. Mario 64

F-Zero X

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Kart 64

Mario Golf

Mario Tennis

Paper Mario

Pokémon Puzzle League

Pokémon Snap

Sin & Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Wave Race 64

WIN BACK: COVERT OPERATIONS

Yoshi’s Story