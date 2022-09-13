Menu
Company

Goldeneye N64 Announced for Nintendo Switch Online Alongside Mario Part 2 & 3, Pokemon Stadium and More

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 13, 2022
goldeneye 64 007 n64

Nintendo has announced new games coming to the N64 library as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion pack.

Arriving later this year are Pilotwings 64, Mario Party, and Mario Party 2. Next year, more games will be added to the service, including 1080 Snowboarding, Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, Excitebike 64. In addition, to the delight of many fans, Nintendo announced that fan-favorite Goldeneye 64 will also be added to the service in the future.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Nintendo Switch Online Adds 4 Genesis Games, Including Comix Zone and a Meme Legend

More details about the arrival of these games on Nintendo Switch Online will be announced at a later date.

Goldeneye 64 launched back in 1997 and is considered one of the best games ever made, and without a doubt, one of the best N64 games.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launched last year. The premium Switch Online tier provided access to Nintendo 64 games, Sega Mega Drive titles, and various expansions, including the Mario Kart 8 Booster Pack, the Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion, and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Happy Home Paradise expansion. The current lineup of Nintendo 64 games includes:

  • Banjo-Kazooie
  • Dr. Mario 64
  • F-Zero X
  • Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
  • Mario Kart 64
  • Mario Golf
  • Mario Tennis
  • Paper Mario
  • Pokémon Puzzle League
  • Pokémon Snap
  • Sin & Punishment
  • Star Fox 64
  • Super Mario 64
  • The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  • Wave Race 64
  • WIN BACK: COVERT OPERATIONS
  • Yoshi’s Story

Products mentioned in this post

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
USD 54
Nintendo Switch
USD 300

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order