Nintendo Switch Online will Offer Double Gold Points and N64 Icons for a Limited Time

Ule Lopez
Oct 24, 2022, 05:09 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online will offer a special set of benefits for users across the world. Starting on November 1st, users will be able to receive double Gold Points with select title purchases and also receive special Nintendo 64-themed icons. The announcement came from a tweet made by Nintendo of America earlier today, you can  see the tweet below:

While the NOA Twitter doesn't delve deep into the matter, a Nintendo UK post does provide more details regarding this upcoming promotion. First off, members will be able to enjoy the promotion for a grand total of three months, starting from November 1st and going all the way to January; Nintendo Switch Online users will be able to enjoy some special offers.

First off, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members will receive double Gold Points (worth 10% of the purchase price) on all purchases of games, downloadable content, and even Game Vouchers from Nintendo eShop. In the North American version, it seems like this will be limited to a few eligible games or DLC. However, we don't know which ones will be eligible yet.

As you can see above, you will also be able to snag a few Nintendo 64-themed icons. The Nintendo UK post states that this exclusive series of user icon parts is inspired by classic Nintendo 64 titles, such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Super Mario 64. New waves of user icons will be released each month from November until January, with the first wave appearing on November 2.

Finally, Gold Points can be earned on My Nintendo Store for the first time.  The UK post further states that purchasing new Nintendo Switch/OLED units will grant buyers Gold Points. And, as a perk of using the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you'll be granted double the coins for those purchases.

