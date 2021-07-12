M1X MacBook Pro Models to Be Limited to 32GB RAM, Not 64GB

All Macs featuring Apple’s M1 chip were limited to 16GB of unified RAM. While that is enough for most users, more memory always provides more opportunity for multitasking, which is a problem that was expected to be tackled by the upcoming M1X MacBook Pro line. Unfortunately, where a previous report mentioned support for up to 64GB RAM, a fresh rumor claims that upcoming models will be limited to half that amount.

By Extension, Even the M1X Mac mini Is Expected to Be Limited to 32GB RAM

This limitation was reported by YouTuber Luke Miani and assuming this is due to the M1X chip, it can also mean the upgraded Mac mini will be limited to 32GB RAM when it is announced alongside the redesigned MacBook Pro line during the fourth quarter this year. While having 32GB of unified memory is an upgrade over any M1 Mac that you purchase right now, those having their expectations hurled at the sky at the thought of configuring their Macs with 64GB would have been crushed severely.

While apps running on macOS can be optimized when it comes to proper memory management, more RAM will always be beneficial when running memory-hungry tasks in unison. This revelation from Miani can also suggest that the larger Apple Silicon iMac with the rumored M2X chipset could be limited to 32GB RAM as well. However, the YouTuber has not mentioned it.

Hopefully, we believe that Apple will not present this limitation when it launches workstation-grade hardware with custom chipsets in the coming years. If you are disappointed about the 32GB RAM limitation on the M1X MacBook Pro models, here is something that might cheer you up. Earlier, it was reported that new 14-inch and 16-inch portable Macs would feature a UHS-II card reader, allowing compatible storage cards to achieve data transfer speeds of up to 312MB/s.

This, along with the fact that the redesigned M1X MacBook Pro models should arrive with MagSafe charging, an HDMI port, and mini-LED screens, should make you forget about the 32GB RAM limitation, assuming the rumor ends true. Of course, we will find out in the coming months. Until then, make sure to check out Miani’s video below and let us know down in the comments on what you think.

News Source: Luke Miani