New 13-inch MacBook Air With Apple Silicon Could Undercut Competition With Its $799 Starting Price

By now, nearly all of you are aware of Apple’s rumored plan to unveil the new 13-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Air, both of which will be treated to custom ARM-based silicon from the company. With the ‘One More Thing’ event expected to be held after just one week, we’re super excited to see what the company has in store for us after hearing about countless rumors for a couple of years now. What’s even more exciting is how much these products will cost. According to a tipster, a starting price of $799 sounds extremely competitive, especially when premium Windows 10 notebooks cost around $1,000 or more.

Tipster Also Shares New 13-inch MacBook Pro Pricing, With This Model Rumored to Start From $1,099

Getting a solid notebook for $799 that allows you to tackle a variety of workloads is a rarity and you’ll be lucky to stumble upon such an offer even during the holiday season, where the discounts are plentiful and attractive. According to ‘000leaker’, Apple wants its new 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro to be cheaper than the Intel-based counterparts, most likely to encourage more customers to try and buy the Apple Silicon models.

New 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Might Become the First Models to Feature the Apple Silicon

The tipster hasn’t mentioned if these prices are for students or if they are standard figures. Either way, both upcoming versions are cheaper than the current-generation models available at the Apple store, with the 13-inch MacBook Pro expected to start from $1,099. As for what’s going to be different about the two machines, it’s possible that the 13-inch MacBook Air features an 8-core Apple Silicon that’s equivalent to how the upcoming 5nm A14X Bionic will perform when running in future iPad Pro models.

Previous performance estimates have shown the A14X Bionic to be as fast as the most powerful chip found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is an Intel 8-core Core i9 CPU. If you desire more performance, customers can spend a little extra money and get the 13-inch MacBook Pro which might feature a 12-core Apple Silicon, though we’ll only find out the complete specifications during Apple’s official presentation.

If you’re still unable to make up your mind, do note that an ARM Mac was reportedly tested, with the first impressions being that they are extremely fast, so that should give you some confidence as to why you’re about to buy in the coming weeks.

News Source: 000leaker