NAVGTR Awards Nominations Led by A Plague Tale Innocence (18) and Astral Chain (10)

1 hour ago
A Plague Tale Innocence

The NAVGTR Awards for 2019 have received official nominations today, with the winners due to be announced on February 24th.

The nominations have been utterly dominated by Asobo Studio's A Plague Tale Innocence, the action/adventure game published by Focus Home Interactive, which got nominated 18 times out of 57 total categories. PlatinumGames Nintendo Switch exclusive Astral Chain also distinguished itself with 10 nominations.

Xbox Game Pass for PC Only $1 for 3 Months, A Plague Tale, Gris, and More Added

However, the Game of the Year nominations include neither of these games. Instead, the following titles will view for the overall victory: Remedy's Control, FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, CAPCOM's Resident Evil 2, Square Enix's Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, and ZA/UM's Disco Elysium. You may find the full nominations below.

As a reminder, the NAVGTR (National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers) is a non-profit organization featuring 820 media voters and 9,500 subscribers

NAVGTR Animation, Artistic

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Astral Chain
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Untitled Goose Game

NAVGTR Animation, Technical

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Control
Days Gone
Devil May Cry 5
The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

NAVGTR Art Direction, Contemporary

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Disco Elysium
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Yoshi’s Crafted World

NAVGTR Art Direction, Fantasy

Borderlands 3
Devil May Cry 5
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Outer Worlds

NAVGTR Art Direction, Period Influence

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
Layers of Fear 2
The Sinking City
Total War: Three Kingdoms

NAVGTR Camera Direction in a Game Engine

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Astral Chain
Devil May Cry 5
Sayonara Wild Hearts
The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

NAVGTR Character Design

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Indivisible
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
Outer Wilds
The Outer Worlds

NAVGTR Control Design, 2D or Limited 3D

eFootball PES 2020
Kids
Madden NFL 20
NBA 2K20
The Messenger

NAVGTR Control Design, 3D

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Astral Chain
Control
Devil May Cry 5
Gears 5

NAVGTR Control Design, VR

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
Asgard’s Wrath
Concrete Genie
Stormland
Vader Immortal

NAVGTR Control Precision

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
NBA 2K20
The Messenger
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Yoshi’s Crafted World

NAVGTR Costume Design

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Apex Legends
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

NAVGTR Direction in a Game Cinema

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Control
Resident Evil 2
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

NAVGTR Direction in Virtual Reality

A Fisherman’s Tale
Blood & Truth
Concrete Genie
Trover Saves the Universe
Vader Immortal

NAVGTR Engineering

Dreams
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Slay the Spire
Tetris 99
Total War: Three Kingdoms

NAVGTR Gameplay Design, Franchise

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
John Wick Hex
Tetris 99
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

NAVGTR Gameplay Design, New IP

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Apex Legends
Baba is You
Disco Elysium
Untitled Goose Game

NAVGTR Game, Classic Revival

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Resident Evil 2
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove
World of Warcraft Classic

NAVGTR Game, Franchise Action

Borderlands 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Devil May Cry 5
Gears 5
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

NAVGTR Game, Franchise Adventure

Shenmue III
The Walking Dead: The Final Season

NAVGTR Game, Franchise Family

Dragon Quest Builders 2
Kingdom Hearts III
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Pokemon Sword & Shield
Super Mario Maker 2

NAVGTR Game, Franchise Fighting

Dead or Alive 6
Jump Force
Mortal Kombat 11
River City Girls
Samurai Shodown

NAVGTR Game, Franchise Racing

Dirt Rally 2.0
F1 2019
NASCAR Heat 4
Need for Speed Heat
Team Sonic Racing

NAVGTR Game, Franchise Role Playing

Etrian Odyssey Nexus
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth
Sunless Skies

NAVGTR Game, Franchise Sports

FIFA 20
Madden NFL 20
MLB The Show 19
NBA 2K20
NHL 20

NAVGTR Game, Music or Performance-Based

Cadence of Hyrule
Sayonara Wild Hearts

NAVGTR Game, Original Action

Apex Legends
Astral Chain
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Control
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

NAVGTR Game, Original Adventure

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Afterparty
Katana Zero
Outer Wilds
The Sinking City

NAVGTR Game, Original Family

Farm Together
Gato Roboto
Knights and Bikes
Sky: Children of the Light
Vane

NAVGTR Game, Original Fighting

GORN

NAVGTR Game, Original Racing

Dangerous Driving
Lonely Mountains Downhill

NAVGTR Game, Original Role Playing

Disco Elysium
GreedFall
Indivisible
Oninaki
The Outer Worlds

NAVGTR Game, Original Sports

Killer Queen Black

NAVGTR Game, Puzzle

Photographs – Puzzle Stories
Superliminal
Tetris 99
The Sojourn
Untitled Goose Game

NAVGTR Game, Simulation

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
Hypnospace Outlaw
Planet Zoo
Tropico 6

NAVGTR Game, Special Class

Bury Me, My Love
Dreams
Heaven’s Vault
Neo Cab
Sea of Solitude

NAVGTR Game, Strategy

Age of Wonders: Planetfall
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
John Wick Hex
Total War: Three Kingdoms
Wargroove

NAVGTR Graphics, Technical

Astral Chain
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Days Gone
Metro Exodus

NAVGTR Lighting/Texturing

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Astral Chain
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

NAVGTR Original Dramatic Score, Franchise

Call of Duty Mobile
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Far Cry New Dawn
Kingdom Hearts III
Total War: Three Kingdoms

NAVGTR Original Dramatic Score, New IP

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Anthem
Days Gone
Death Stranding
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

NAVGTR Original Light Mix Score, Franchise

Devil May Cry 5
Judgment
One Piece: World Seeker
Shenmue III
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

NAVGTR Original Light Mix Score, New IP

Astral Chain
Concrete Genie
Sky: Children of the Light
The Messenger
The Sojourn

NAVGTR Performance in a Comedy, Lead

Trover Saves the Universe – Justin Roiland as “Trover”

NAVGTR Performance in a Comedy, Supporting

The Outer Worlds – Ashly Burch as “Parvati”
Trover Saves the Universe – Doug Benson as “Upgrade Teddy”
Trover Saves the Universe – Rich Fulcher as “Fat Little Jerk”

NAVGTR Performance in a Drama, Lead

A Plague Tale: Innocence – Charlotte McBurney as “Amicia”
Far Cry New Dawn – Cara Ricketts as “Mickey”
Judgment – Takuya Kimura as “Yagami”
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Cameron Monaghan as “Cal Kestis”
Telling Lies – Logan Marshall-Green as “David”
The Walking Dead – Melissa Hutchison as “Clementine”

NAVGTR Performance in a Drama, Supporting

A Plague Tale: Innocence – Edan Hayhurst as “Lucas”
A Plague Tale: Innocence – Tabitha Rubens as “Melie”
Death Stranding – Mads Mikkelsen as “Cliff”
Judgment – Pierre Taki as “Hamura”
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Debra Wilson as “Cere Junda”

NAVGTR Song Collection

Astral Chain
Death Stranding
Kingdom Hearts III
Need for Speed Heat
Sayonara Wild Hearts

NAVGTR Song, Original or Adapted

Astral Chain – “Dark Hero”
Days Gone – “Days Gone Quiet”
Death Stranding – “BB’s Theme”
Judgment – “Arpeggio” by Alexandros
Kingdom Hearts III – “Don’t Think Twice”

NAVGTR Sound Editing in a Game Cinema

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Days Gone
Death Stranding
Resident Evil 2
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

NAVGTR Sound Effects

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Astral Chain
Days Gone
Death Stranding
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

NAVGTR Sound Mixing in Virtual Reality

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
Asgard’s Wrath
Concrete Genie
Twin Peaks VR
Vader Immortal

NAVGTR Use of Sound, Franchise

Borderlands 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Devil May Cry 5
Gears 5
Layers of Fear 2

NAVGTR Use of Sound, New IP

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Blair Witch
Days Gone
Death Stranding
Untitled Goose Game

NAVGTR Writing in a Comedy

Afterparty
Devil May Cry 5
Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey
The Outer Worlds
Trover Saves the Universe

NAVGTR Writing in a Drama

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Bury Me, My Love
Disco Elysium
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

NAVGTR Game of the Year

Control
Disco Elysium
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Resident Evil 2
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

