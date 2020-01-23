NAVGTR Awards Nominations Led by A Plague Tale Innocence (18) and Astral Chain (10)

The NAVGTR Awards for 2019 have received official nominations today, with the winners due to be announced on February 24th.

The nominations have been utterly dominated by Asobo Studio's A Plague Tale Innocence, the action/adventure game published by Focus Home Interactive, which got nominated 18 times out of 57 total categories. PlatinumGames Nintendo Switch exclusive Astral Chain also distinguished itself with 10 nominations.

Xbox Game Pass for PC Only $1 for 3 Months, A Plague Tale, Gris, and More Added

However, the Game of the Year nominations include neither of these games. Instead, the following titles will view for the overall victory: Remedy's Control, FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, CAPCOM's Resident Evil 2, Square Enix's Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, and ZA/UM's Disco Elysium. You may find the full nominations below.

As a reminder, the NAVGTR (National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers) is a non-profit organization featuring 820 media voters and 9,500 subscribers

NAVGTR Animation, Artistic A Plague Tale: Innocence

Astral Chain

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Untitled Goose Game NAVGTR Animation, Technical A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Days Gone

Devil May Cry 5

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan NAVGTR Art Direction, Contemporary Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Disco Elysium

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Yoshi’s Crafted World NAVGTR Art Direction, Fantasy Borderlands 3

Devil May Cry 5

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Outer Worlds NAVGTR Art Direction, Period Influence A Plague Tale: Innocence

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

Layers of Fear 2

The Sinking City

Total War: Three Kingdoms NAVGTR Camera Direction in a Game Engine A Plague Tale: Innocence

Astral Chain

Devil May Cry 5

Sayonara Wild Hearts

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan NAVGTR Character Design Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Indivisible

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Outer Wilds

The Outer Worlds NAVGTR Control Design, 2D or Limited 3D eFootball PES 2020

Kids

Madden NFL 20

NBA 2K20

The Messenger NAVGTR Control Design, 3D A Plague Tale: Innocence

Astral Chain

Control

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5 NAVGTR Control Design, VR Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Asgard’s Wrath

Concrete Genie

Stormland

Vader Immortal NAVGTR Control Precision Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

NBA 2K20

The Messenger

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Yoshi’s Crafted World NAVGTR Costume Design A Plague Tale: Innocence

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice NAVGTR Direction in a Game Cinema A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Resident Evil 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan NAVGTR Direction in Virtual Reality A Fisherman’s Tale

Blood & Truth

Concrete Genie

Trover Saves the Universe

Vader Immortal NAVGTR Engineering Dreams

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Slay the Spire

Tetris 99

Total War: Three Kingdoms NAVGTR Gameplay Design, Franchise Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

John Wick Hex

Tetris 99

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening NAVGTR Gameplay Design, New IP A Plague Tale: Innocence

Apex Legends

Baba is You

Disco Elysium

Untitled Goose Game NAVGTR Game, Classic Revival Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Resident Evil 2

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove

World of Warcraft Classic NAVGTR Game, Franchise Action Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order NAVGTR Game, Franchise Adventure Shenmue III

The Walking Dead: The Final Season NAVGTR Game, Franchise Family Dragon Quest Builders 2

Kingdom Hearts III

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Super Mario Maker 2 NAVGTR Game, Franchise Fighting Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

River City Girls

Samurai Shodown NAVGTR Game, Franchise Racing Dirt Rally 2.0

F1 2019

NASCAR Heat 4

Need for Speed Heat

Team Sonic Racing NAVGTR Game, Franchise Role Playing Etrian Odyssey Nexus

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth

Sunless Skies NAVGTR Game, Franchise Sports FIFA 20

Madden NFL 20

MLB The Show 19

NBA 2K20

NHL 20 NAVGTR Game, Music or Performance-Based Cadence of Hyrule

Sayonara Wild Hearts NAVGTR Game, Original Action Apex Legends

Astral Chain

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Control

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice NAVGTR Game, Original Adventure A Plague Tale: Innocence

Afterparty

Katana Zero

Outer Wilds

The Sinking City NAVGTR Game, Original Family Farm Together

Gato Roboto

Knights and Bikes

Sky: Children of the Light

Vane NAVGTR Game, Original Fighting GORN NAVGTR Game, Original Racing Dangerous Driving

Lonely Mountains Downhill NAVGTR Game, Original Role Playing Disco Elysium

GreedFall

Indivisible

Oninaki

The Outer Worlds NAVGTR Game, Original Sports Killer Queen Black NAVGTR Game, Puzzle Photographs – Puzzle Stories

Superliminal

Tetris 99

The Sojourn

Untitled Goose Game NAVGTR Game, Simulation Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

Hypnospace Outlaw

Planet Zoo

Tropico 6 NAVGTR Game, Special Class Bury Me, My Love

Dreams

Heaven’s Vault

Neo Cab

Sea of Solitude NAVGTR Game, Strategy Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

John Wick Hex

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Wargroove NAVGTR Graphics, Technical Astral Chain

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Days Gone

Metro Exodus NAVGTR Lighting/Texturing A Plague Tale: Innocence

Astral Chain

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan NAVGTR Original Dramatic Score, Franchise Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Far Cry New Dawn

Kingdom Hearts III

Total War: Three Kingdoms NAVGTR Original Dramatic Score, New IP A Plague Tale: Innocence

Anthem

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice NAVGTR Original Light Mix Score, Franchise Devil May Cry 5

Judgment

One Piece: World Seeker

Shenmue III

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening NAVGTR Original Light Mix Score, New IP Astral Chain

Concrete Genie

Sky: Children of the Light

The Messenger

The Sojourn NAVGTR Performance in a Comedy, Lead Trover Saves the Universe – Justin Roiland as “Trover” NAVGTR Performance in a Comedy, Supporting The Outer Worlds – Ashly Burch as “Parvati”

Trover Saves the Universe – Doug Benson as “Upgrade Teddy”

Trover Saves the Universe – Rich Fulcher as “Fat Little Jerk” NAVGTR Performance in a Drama, Lead A Plague Tale: Innocence – Charlotte McBurney as “Amicia”

Far Cry New Dawn – Cara Ricketts as “Mickey”

Judgment – Takuya Kimura as “Yagami”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Cameron Monaghan as “Cal Kestis”

Telling Lies – Logan Marshall-Green as “David”

The Walking Dead – Melissa Hutchison as “Clementine” NAVGTR Performance in a Drama, Supporting A Plague Tale: Innocence – Edan Hayhurst as “Lucas”

A Plague Tale: Innocence – Tabitha Rubens as “Melie”

Death Stranding – Mads Mikkelsen as “Cliff”

Judgment – Pierre Taki as “Hamura”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Debra Wilson as “Cere Junda” NAVGTR Song Collection Astral Chain

Death Stranding

Kingdom Hearts III

Need for Speed Heat

Sayonara Wild Hearts NAVGTR Song, Original or Adapted Astral Chain – “Dark Hero”

Days Gone – “Days Gone Quiet”

Death Stranding – “BB’s Theme”

Judgment – “Arpeggio” by Alexandros

Kingdom Hearts III – “Don’t Think Twice” NAVGTR Sound Editing in a Game Cinema A Plague Tale: Innocence

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order NAVGTR Sound Effects A Plague Tale: Innocence

Astral Chain

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order NAVGTR Sound Mixing in Virtual Reality Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Asgard’s Wrath

Concrete Genie

Twin Peaks VR

Vader Immortal NAVGTR Use of Sound, Franchise Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Layers of Fear 2 NAVGTR Use of Sound, New IP A Plague Tale: Innocence

Blair Witch

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Untitled Goose Game NAVGTR Writing in a Comedy Afterparty

Devil May Cry 5

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey

The Outer Worlds

Trover Saves the Universe NAVGTR Writing in a Drama A Plague Tale: Innocence

Bury Me, My Love

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice NAVGTR Game of the Year Control

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice