NAVGTR Awards Nominations Led by A Plague Tale Innocence (18) and Astral Chain (10)
The NAVGTR Awards for 2019 have received official nominations today, with the winners due to be announced on February 24th.
The nominations have been utterly dominated by Asobo Studio's A Plague Tale Innocence, the action/adventure game published by Focus Home Interactive, which got nominated 18 times out of 57 total categories. PlatinumGames Nintendo Switch exclusive Astral Chain also distinguished itself with 10 nominations.
However, the Game of the Year nominations include neither of these games. Instead, the following titles will view for the overall victory: Remedy's Control, FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, CAPCOM's Resident Evil 2, Square Enix's Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, and ZA/UM's Disco Elysium. You may find the full nominations below.
As a reminder, the NAVGTR (National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers) is a non-profit organization featuring 820 media voters and 9,500 subscribers
NAVGTR Animation, Artistic
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Astral Chain
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Untitled Goose Game
NAVGTR Animation, Technical
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Control
Days Gone
Devil May Cry 5
The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan
NAVGTR Art Direction, Contemporary
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Disco Elysium
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Yoshi’s Crafted World
NAVGTR Art Direction, Fantasy
Borderlands 3
Devil May Cry 5
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Outer Worlds
NAVGTR Art Direction, Period Influence
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
Layers of Fear 2
The Sinking City
Total War: Three Kingdoms
NAVGTR Camera Direction in a Game Engine
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Astral Chain
Devil May Cry 5
Sayonara Wild Hearts
The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan
NAVGTR Character Design
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Indivisible
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
Outer Wilds
The Outer Worlds
NAVGTR Control Design, 2D or Limited 3D
eFootball PES 2020
Kids
Madden NFL 20
NBA 2K20
The Messenger
NAVGTR Control Design, 3D
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Astral Chain
Control
Devil May Cry 5
Gears 5
NAVGTR Control Design, VR
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
Asgard’s Wrath
Concrete Genie
Stormland
Vader Immortal
NAVGTR Control Precision
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
NBA 2K20
The Messenger
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Yoshi’s Crafted World
NAVGTR Costume Design
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Apex Legends
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
NAVGTR Direction in a Game Cinema
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Control
Resident Evil 2
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan
NAVGTR Direction in Virtual Reality
A Fisherman’s Tale
Blood & Truth
Concrete Genie
Trover Saves the Universe
Vader Immortal
NAVGTR Engineering
Dreams
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Slay the Spire
Tetris 99
Total War: Three Kingdoms
NAVGTR Gameplay Design, Franchise
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
John Wick Hex
Tetris 99
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
NAVGTR Gameplay Design, New IP
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Apex Legends
Baba is You
Disco Elysium
Untitled Goose Game
NAVGTR Game, Classic Revival
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Resident Evil 2
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove
World of Warcraft Classic
NAVGTR Game, Franchise Action
Borderlands 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Devil May Cry 5
Gears 5
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
NAVGTR Game, Franchise Adventure
Shenmue III
The Walking Dead: The Final Season
NAVGTR Game, Franchise Family
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Kingdom Hearts III
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Pokemon Sword & Shield
Super Mario Maker 2
NAVGTR Game, Franchise Fighting
Dead or Alive 6
Jump Force
Mortal Kombat 11
River City Girls
Samurai Shodown
NAVGTR Game, Franchise Racing
Dirt Rally 2.0
F1 2019
NASCAR Heat 4
Need for Speed Heat
Team Sonic Racing
NAVGTR Game, Franchise Role Playing
Etrian Odyssey Nexus
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth
Sunless Skies
NAVGTR Game, Franchise Sports
FIFA 20
Madden NFL 20
MLB The Show 19
NBA 2K20
NHL 20
NAVGTR Game, Music or Performance-Based
Cadence of Hyrule
Sayonara Wild Hearts
NAVGTR Game, Original Action
Apex Legends
Astral Chain
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Control
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
NAVGTR Game, Original Adventure
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Afterparty
Katana Zero
Outer Wilds
The Sinking City
NAVGTR Game, Original Family
Farm Together
Gato Roboto
Knights and Bikes
Sky: Children of the Light
Vane
NAVGTR Game, Original Fighting
GORN
NAVGTR Game, Original Racing
Dangerous Driving
Lonely Mountains Downhill
NAVGTR Game, Original Role Playing
Disco Elysium
GreedFall
Indivisible
Oninaki
The Outer Worlds
NAVGTR Game, Original Sports
Killer Queen Black
NAVGTR Game, Puzzle
Photographs – Puzzle Stories
Superliminal
Tetris 99
The Sojourn
Untitled Goose Game
NAVGTR Game, Simulation
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
Hypnospace Outlaw
Planet Zoo
Tropico 6
NAVGTR Game, Special Class
Bury Me, My Love
Dreams
Heaven’s Vault
Neo Cab
Sea of Solitude
NAVGTR Game, Strategy
Age of Wonders: Planetfall
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
John Wick Hex
Total War: Three Kingdoms
Wargroove
NAVGTR Graphics, Technical
Astral Chain
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Days Gone
Metro Exodus
NAVGTR Lighting/Texturing
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Astral Chain
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan
NAVGTR Original Dramatic Score, Franchise
Call of Duty Mobile
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Far Cry New Dawn
Kingdom Hearts III
Total War: Three Kingdoms
NAVGTR Original Dramatic Score, New IP
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Anthem
Days Gone
Death Stranding
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
NAVGTR Original Light Mix Score, Franchise
Devil May Cry 5
Judgment
One Piece: World Seeker
Shenmue III
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
NAVGTR Original Light Mix Score, New IP
Astral Chain
Concrete Genie
Sky: Children of the Light
The Messenger
The Sojourn
NAVGTR Performance in a Comedy, Lead
Trover Saves the Universe – Justin Roiland as “Trover”
NAVGTR Performance in a Comedy, Supporting
The Outer Worlds – Ashly Burch as “Parvati”
Trover Saves the Universe – Doug Benson as “Upgrade Teddy”
Trover Saves the Universe – Rich Fulcher as “Fat Little Jerk”
NAVGTR Performance in a Drama, Lead
A Plague Tale: Innocence – Charlotte McBurney as “Amicia”
Far Cry New Dawn – Cara Ricketts as “Mickey”
Judgment – Takuya Kimura as “Yagami”
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Cameron Monaghan as “Cal Kestis”
Telling Lies – Logan Marshall-Green as “David”
The Walking Dead – Melissa Hutchison as “Clementine”
NAVGTR Performance in a Drama, Supporting
A Plague Tale: Innocence – Edan Hayhurst as “Lucas”
A Plague Tale: Innocence – Tabitha Rubens as “Melie”
Death Stranding – Mads Mikkelsen as “Cliff”
Judgment – Pierre Taki as “Hamura”
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Debra Wilson as “Cere Junda”
NAVGTR Song Collection
Astral Chain
Death Stranding
Kingdom Hearts III
Need for Speed Heat
Sayonara Wild Hearts
NAVGTR Song, Original or Adapted
Astral Chain – “Dark Hero”
Days Gone – “Days Gone Quiet”
Death Stranding – “BB’s Theme”
Judgment – “Arpeggio” by Alexandros
Kingdom Hearts III – “Don’t Think Twice”
NAVGTR Sound Editing in a Game Cinema
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Days Gone
Death Stranding
Resident Evil 2
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
NAVGTR Sound Effects
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Astral Chain
Days Gone
Death Stranding
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
NAVGTR Sound Mixing in Virtual Reality
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
Asgard’s Wrath
Concrete Genie
Twin Peaks VR
Vader Immortal
NAVGTR Use of Sound, Franchise
Borderlands 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Devil May Cry 5
Gears 5
Layers of Fear 2
NAVGTR Use of Sound, New IP
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Blair Witch
Days Gone
Death Stranding
Untitled Goose Game
NAVGTR Writing in a Comedy
Afterparty
Devil May Cry 5
Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey
The Outer Worlds
Trover Saves the Universe
NAVGTR Writing in a Drama
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Bury Me, My Love
Disco Elysium
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
NAVGTR Game of the Year
Control
Disco Elysium
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Resident Evil 2
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice