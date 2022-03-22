A Plague Tale: Requiem PC Achievement List Leaks Before the Game Even Has a Release Date

A Plague Tale: Requiem doesn’t have a launch date yet, but the game’s PC achievements list has already leaked via the folks at Exophase, perhaps hinting its release isn’t too far away. According to the achievements list, A Plague Tale: Requiem will consist of 16 chapters, which means it should be about as long as its predecessor A Plague Tale: Innocence (which had 17). Looking beyond story stuff, it doesn’t seem like grabbing all of Requiem’s achievements should be too terribly difficult, as most of them are fairly straightforward collection challenges.

You can check out the full A Plague Tale: Requiem achievement list below (thanks to PowerPyx for organizing them). Warning: There are minor story SPOILERS ahead! Turn back now if you want to go in 100 percent fresh!

Forest

Complete chapter 1

Arena

Complete chapter 2

Prison

Complete chapter 3

Docks

Complete chapter 4

Boat

Complete chapter 5

Quarry

Complete chapter 6

Shore

Complete chapter 7

Port

Complete chapter 8

Sanctuary

Complete chapter 9

Fort

Complete chapter 10

Tomb

Complete chapter 11

Palace

Complete chapter 12

Trial

Complete chapter 13

Sea

Complete chapter 14

Convoy

Complete chapter 15

Crater

Complete chapter 16

Knights!

Complete all chapters

Remembrance

Recall 11 souvenirs

Immortal memories

Recall all souvenirs

Ornithologist

Find all feathers

Herbalist

Find all flowers

Old protector

Interact with all the old protector’s items in Sanctuary

Not a toy anymore

Fully upgrade the sling

Handful of pockets

Fully upgrade the gear

Improved crossbow

Fully upgrade the crossbow

Effective instruments

Fully upgrade the instruments

Pocket laboratory

Fully upgrade the alchemy

Sneaky

Fully improve the stealth skill

Sorcerer

Fully improve the alchemy skill

Fighter

Fully improve the combat skill

Alchemist

Craft 100 ammunitions

Perfect throw

Pass all your throws in the minigame of Port

Island secret

Find the Vambrace on the Island

Firefighter

Extinguish 10 fires

Last chance

Last chance rat triggered against rats for the very first time

A Plague Tale: Requiem is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Switch (via the cloud). As of now, the game only a broad 2022 date attached, but a spring release is rumored.