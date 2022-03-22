A Plague Tale: Requiem PC Achievement List Leaks Before the Game Even Has a Release Date

By Nathan Birch
A Plague Tale Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem doesn’t have a launch date yet, but the game’s PC achievements list has already leaked via the folks at Exophase, perhaps hinting its release isn’t too far away. According to the achievements list, A Plague Tale: Requiem will consist of 16 chapters, which means it should be about as long as its predecessor A Plague Tale: Innocence (which had 17). Looking beyond story stuff, it doesn’t seem like grabbing all of Requiem’s achievements should be too terribly difficult, as most of them are fairly straightforward collection challenges.

You can check out the full A Plague Tale: Requiem achievement list below (thanks to PowerPyx for organizing them). Warning: There are minor story SPOILERS ahead! Turn back now if you want to go in 100 percent fresh!

Forest

  • Complete chapter 1

Arena

  • Complete chapter 2

Prison

  • Complete chapter 3

Docks

  • Complete chapter 4

Boat

  • Complete chapter 5

Quarry

  • Complete chapter 6

Shore

  • Complete chapter 7

Port

  • Complete chapter 8

Sanctuary

  • Complete chapter 9

Fort

  • Complete chapter 10

Tomb

  • Complete chapter 11

Palace

  • Complete chapter 12

Trial

  • Complete chapter 13

Sea

  • Complete chapter 14

Convoy

  • Complete chapter 15

Crater

  • Complete chapter 16

Knights!

  • Complete all chapters

Remembrance

  • Recall 11 souvenirs

Immortal memories

  • Recall all souvenirs

Ornithologist

  • Find all feathers

Herbalist

  • Find all flowers

Old protector

  • Interact with all the old protector’s items in Sanctuary

Not a toy anymore

  • Fully upgrade the sling

Handful of pockets

  • Fully upgrade the gear

Improved crossbow

  • Fully upgrade the crossbow

Effective instruments

  • Fully upgrade the instruments

Pocket laboratory

  • Fully upgrade the alchemy

Sneaky

  • Fully improve the stealth skill

Sorcerer

  • Fully improve the alchemy skill

Fighter

  • Fully improve the combat skill

Alchemist

  • Craft 100 ammunitions

Perfect throw

  • Pass all your throws in the minigame of Port

Island secret

  • Find the Vambrace on the Island

Firefighter

  • Extinguish 10 fires

Last chance

  • Last chance rat triggered against rats for the very first time

A Plague Tale: Requiem is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Switch (via the cloud). As of now, the game only a broad 2022 date attached, but a spring release is rumored.

