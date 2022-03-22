A Plague Tale: Requiem PC Achievement List Leaks Before the Game Even Has a Release Date
A Plague Tale: Requiem doesn’t have a launch date yet, but the game’s PC achievements list has already leaked via the folks at Exophase, perhaps hinting its release isn’t too far away. According to the achievements list, A Plague Tale: Requiem will consist of 16 chapters, which means it should be about as long as its predecessor A Plague Tale: Innocence (which had 17). Looking beyond story stuff, it doesn’t seem like grabbing all of Requiem’s achievements should be too terribly difficult, as most of them are fairly straightforward collection challenges.
You can check out the full A Plague Tale: Requiem achievement list below (thanks to PowerPyx for organizing them). Warning: There are minor story SPOILERS ahead! Turn back now if you want to go in 100 percent fresh!
Forest
- Complete chapter 1
Arena
- Complete chapter 2
Prison
- Complete chapter 3
Docks
- Complete chapter 4
Boat
- Complete chapter 5
Quarry
- Complete chapter 6
Shore
- Complete chapter 7
Port
- Complete chapter 8
Sanctuary
- Complete chapter 9
Fort
- Complete chapter 10
Tomb
- Complete chapter 11
Palace
- Complete chapter 12
Trial
- Complete chapter 13
Sea
- Complete chapter 14
Convoy
- Complete chapter 15
Crater
- Complete chapter 16
Knights!
- Complete all chapters
Remembrance
- Recall 11 souvenirs
Immortal memories
- Recall all souvenirs
Ornithologist
- Find all feathers
Herbalist
- Find all flowers
Old protector
- Interact with all the old protector’s items in Sanctuary
Not a toy anymore
- Fully upgrade the sling
Handful of pockets
- Fully upgrade the gear
Improved crossbow
- Fully upgrade the crossbow
Effective instruments
- Fully upgrade the instruments
Pocket laboratory
- Fully upgrade the alchemy
Sneaky
- Fully improve the stealth skill
Sorcerer
- Fully improve the alchemy skill
Fighter
- Fully improve the combat skill
Alchemist
- Craft 100 ammunitions
Perfect throw
- Pass all your throws in the minigame of Port
Island secret
- Find the Vambrace on the Island
Firefighter
- Extinguish 10 fires
Last chance
- Last chance rat triggered against rats for the very first time
A Plague Tale: Requiem is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Switch (via the cloud). As of now, the game only a broad 2022 date attached, but a spring release is rumored.
