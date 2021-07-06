A Plague Tale: Innocence PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Comparison Video Highlight Better Shadows on PlayStation 5 and More
A Plague Tale: Innocence is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and it seems like the game looks best on Sony's current-generation console.
A new comparison video shared by Cycu1 on YouTube highlights how the PlayStation 5 version looks best thanks to better shadows. Performance seems to be solid in all three current-generation versions, with the PlayStation 5 version featuring some minor drops, although the video only features sequences taken from the first few minutes of the game where there isn't a whole lot of action on screen.
A Plague Tale: Innocence launched back in 2019 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is among the most surprising releases of the year, featuring a very gripping tale and solid gameplay.
A Plague Tale: Innocence is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.
Follow the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world.
