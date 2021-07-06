A Plague Tale: Innocence PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Comparison Video Highlight Better Shadows on PlayStation 5 and More

A Plague Tale: Innocence is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and it seems like the game looks best on Sony's current-generation console.

A new comparison video shared by Cycu1 on YouTube highlights how the PlayStation 5 version looks best thanks to better shadows. Performance seems to be solid in all three current-generation versions, with the PlayStation 5 version featuring some minor drops, although the video only features sequences taken from the first few minutes of the game where there isn't a whole lot of action on screen.

A Plague Tale: Innocence launched back in 2019 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is among the most surprising releases of the year, featuring a very gripping tale and solid gameplay.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.