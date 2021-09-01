Hades Dominates First Global Game Industry Awards with Nine Wins

The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) announced the winners of its first Global Game Industry Awards, where Supergiant's roguelike masterpiece Hades dominated the scene thanks to nine prizes won in the 2D animation, 2D character design, UI art, voice acting, systems design, UI/UX design, dialogue, narrative design, and representation categories. As a reminder, Hades was recently released on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and it's also available on Game Pass.

Other multiple winners include Ghost of Tsushima (4), The Last of Us Part II (3), Half-Life: Alyx (3), Assassin's Creed Valhalla (2), Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (2), Microsoft Flight Simulator (2), DOOM Eternal (2).

