Hades Dominates First Global Game Industry Awards with Nine Wins
The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) announced the winners of its first Global Game Industry Awards, where Supergiant's roguelike masterpiece Hades dominated the scene thanks to nine prizes won in the 2D animation, 2D character design, UI art, voice acting, systems design, UI/UX design, dialogue, narrative design, and representation categories. As a reminder, Hades was recently released on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and it's also available on Game Pass.
Other multiple winners include Ghost of Tsushima (4), The Last of Us Part II (3), Half-Life: Alyx (3), Assassin's Creed Valhalla (2), Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (2), Microsoft Flight Simulator (2), DOOM Eternal (2).
Art
- 2D Animation – Supergiant Games’ Hades
- 2D Character Design – Supergiant Games’ Hades
- 2D Environment Art – Moon Studios’ Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- 3D Animation – Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II
- 3D Character Art – CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077
- 3D Environment Art – Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima
- Cinematography – Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II
- UI Art – Supergiant Games’ Hades
- Visual Effects – Nolla Games’ Noita
Audio
- Music Composition – iD Software’s DOOM Eternal
- Sound Design – Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima
- Voice Acting – Supergiant Games’ Hades
Design
- Accessibility Innovation – Ubisoft Montreal’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Gameplay Design – Mediatonic’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Level Design – Valve Corporation’s Half-Life: Alyx
- Serious Game Design – Dry Cactus’ Polybridge 2
- Systems Design – Supergiant Games’ Hades
- UI/UX – Supergiant Games’ Hades
Engineering and Technology
- Achievements in New Technology – Valve Corporation’s Half-Life: Alyx
- Artificial Intelligence – Ubisoft Montreal’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Audio Technology – Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima
- Engine Technology – Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 4
- Gameplay Technology – Valve Corporation’s Half-Life: Alyx
- Graphics Technology – Nolla Games’ Noita
- Networking Technology – Asobo Studios’ Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Systems Technology – Ubisoft Toronto’s Watch Dogs: Legion
Support
- Community Management – Innersloth’s Among Us
- Customer Support – Mediatonic’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Marketing – Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass
- Production/Management – Insomniac
- Quality Assurance – iD Software’s DOOM Eternal
- Research & Analytics – Asobo Studios’ Microsoft Flight Simulator
Writing and Narrative
- Dialogue – Supergiant Games’ Hades
- Narrative Design – Supergiant Games’ Hades
- Story – Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II
- World Building – Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima
Miscellaneous
- Representation – Supergiant Games’ Hades
- Upcoming Indie – Kinetic Games
- Diversity and Inclusivity – Microsoft
