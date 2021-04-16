MSI Launches The GeForce RTX 3080 Sea Hawk X: The AIO-Cooled, Factory Overclocked RTX 3080

3 months ago, MSI unveiled the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Sea Hawk graphics cards including the Sea Hawk X and the Sea Hawk EK X models. The highly anticipated, AIO-cooled RTX 3080 Sea Hawk X is MSI's first liquid-cooled RTX 30 series card and was launched today.

The MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Sea Hawk X Cools A Factory Overclocked NVIDIA RTX 3080 With An AIO

The most important and apparent part of the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Sea Hawk X is the AIO cooling solution. The AIO is powered by an ASETEK pump that is outfitted with a micro-fin copper base that cools the GPU and VRAM modules. The liquid is cooled using a 240mm AIO equipped with two MSI Torx Fan 4.0 which offer 70% increased air pressure over standard PWM fans while spinning at 35db. The singular Frozr fan on the shroud is used to cool the VRM and the memory modules are equipped with large thermal pads for better heat dissipation.

Outriders Reveals its PC Requirements, and Ultra Settings Are Going to Cost You

















The core of the RTX 3080 Sea Hawk X is the GA102-200 GPU that features 8074 CUDA cores, 272 TMUs, and 96 ROPs. As it is one of the higher-end GPUs, the Sea Hawk has received a factory overclock on the boost clock speed at 1785 MHz and has a base clock speed of 1440 MHz. It features 10GB of GDDR6X memory with a memory clock speed of 19 Gbps. The Sea Hawk takes advantage of a custom PCB powered through dual 8-pin power connectors however, the PCB hasn't been pictured yet so we will have to wait for a teardown to see if it is the same as the SUPRIM or the Gaming X PCB.

As of now, this is the only Sea Hawk model that MSI has launched, so we have yet to see the Sea Hawk EK X on the RTX 3080 and both the Sea Hawk X and EK X on the RTX 3090. This will certainly be one of the more expensive cards and is a competitor of the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra and FTW3 Ultra Hybrid Gaming and the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Neptune.