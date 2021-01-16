Back during its CES 2021 presentation, MSI unveiled its latest GeForce RTX 30 Sea Hawk series graphics cards which will come in both RTX 3090 & RTX 3080 flavors. The Sea Hawk series come with an AIO Liquid Cooling solution to deliver better thermals on the flagship Ampere graphics cards.

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 & GeForce RTX 3080 Sea Hawk Graphics Cards Unveiled, Feature 240mm AIO Liquid Cooling Solution

MSI unveiled a range of technical details, mostly specific to their AIO liquid cooling solution that is featured on the Sea Hawk graphics cards. Both the GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 Sea Hawk cards will be based on a non-reference PCB design and will come in a dual-slot form factor which is standard for AIO based solutions. MSI's solution is one of the three liquid cooled RTX 30 series graphics cards with the other two being EVGA's Kingpin Hybrid and Colorful's Neptune. The ASUS ROG STRIX LC variant is so far exclusive to the Radeon RX 6000 series lineup.

Looking at the specifications, both MSI GeForce RTX 30 Sea Hawk series cards will feature a solid aluminum shroud with a black and silver color scheme. The card features an ASETEK pump that is outfitted with a micro-fin copper base that cools the GPU and VRAM modules. The VRMs have their own heatsink that is provided air through the singular Frozr fan located on the shroud. The copper base plate features large thermal pads for the memory modules to ensure proper heat dissipation.





As for the radiator, both MSI GeForce RTX 30 Sea Hawk graphics cards come with a 240mm design and has durable tubing technology implemented to maintain elasticity under high temperatures & extreme resistance against permeation and corrosion. The radiator is outfitted with two MSI Torx Fan 4.0 which offer 70% increased air pressure over standard PWM fans while spinning at 35db. It also utilizes Zero Frozr technology to deliver lower acoustics when the GPU isn't being pushed too far and stays under 60C. Lastly,

MSI has included a backplate on both cards which is reminiscent of the design featured on its new SUPRIM X series lineup. MSI hasn't given a word on availability nor pricing of the said cards but expects them in the market by the end of the first quarter.