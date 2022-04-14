NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Graphics Cards Restocked & Reloaded: Gaming GPU Availability Improves Along With Prices

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards are now "restocked and reloaded," as stated by the company today.

GeForce RTX 30 Series is back in stock, with varying prices from several NVIDIA partners

The list of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards that are back in stock are the complete lines, including:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB Graphics Card Official: More Memory, More Cores & Higher Price

GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

GeForce RTX 3090

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

GeForce RTX 3080

GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

GeForce RTX 3070

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

GeForce RTX 3060

GeForce RTX 3050

Also, NVIDIA features desktop systems from partnering manufacturers, such as

Digital Storm GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

NZXT GeForce RTX 3070

Maingear GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Cyberpower GeForce RTX 3060

Cyberpower GeForce RTX 3050

NZXT GeForce RTX 3050

Partnering companies seeing NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series cards are EVGA, ZOTAC, GIGABYTE, ASUS, MSI, and PNY Technologies.

Get the ultimate play with immersive ray tracing, a huge AI performance boost with NVIDIA DLSS, game-winning responsiveness with NVIDIA Reflex, and AI-powered voice & video with NVIDIA Broadcast. Check back here, or directly with our partners, for great new options. GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs deliver the ultimate performance for gamers and creators. They’re powered by Ampere—NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture—with new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors for the most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features.

Readers will remember in August of 2021, we reported that the RTX 30 series of NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards were to be in limited supply until September due to pandemic regulations. The drop was significant, limiting the stock of cards to almost 50% less for manufacturers.

But 2022 has so far been positive. This month, ASUS lowered the prices on all RTX 30 series cards in an aggressive strategy to acquire sales and persuade customers to their brand above one of their competitors. Now, all other manufacturers will have the same chance to lower their prices, but nothing has shown in the market yet. In a recent notification from one of our tipsters, EVGA has listed their available RTX 30 series cards, and a large majority of the manufacturer's GPUs are still relatively expensive. In addition to that, prices of graphics cards currently fall around 20-25% over MSRP and continue to drop, hinting at normalization by mid of 2022 which would be prime time for the launch of the next-generation graphics cards.

Will other companies attempt to lower the price of graphics cards by NVIDIA while the series is still available? Or, will high costs still reign in the current GPU marketplace? No one can answer these questions yet, and we will need to see how the remainder of the next few months pan out.

NVIDIA Readies GeForce RTX 3080 With GA102-220, RTX 3050 Ti With GA106-150 & RTX 3050 With GA107-350 GPUs

Grosse baisse de prix sur notre RTX 3080 Ti GAMING X TRIO 12G chez @TopAchat !! 💥💥💥@NVIDIAGeForceFR ICI >> https://t.co/yGxg0Lc8kI pic.twitter.com/hMUKKlhyG1 — MSI (@msifrance) April 14, 2022

EVGA GeForce RTX 30 Series - Restocked and Reloaded! https://t.co/JKjQlufiLG pic.twitter.com/N6xvZEyM1I — EVGA (@TEAMEVGA) April 14, 2022

Restocked & Reloaded!

GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards are now available! Get the ultimate play with immersive ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and NVIDIA Broadcast. 🔗https://t.co/1cjs7AdTNh@NVIDIAGeForce @nvidia #AORUS pic.twitter.com/U5v09ai52m — AORUS (@AorusOfficial) April 14, 2022

Source: NVIDIA