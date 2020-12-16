Colorful has finally unveiled its beast of a card, the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC. The iGame Neptune series features an AIO solution that offers premium cooling over the standard models featuring air-cooled solutions. With that said, Neptune and Kudan are the top two cards that Colorful has in its inventory so we can expect a hefty premium for either of them.

Colorful Goes Liquid Cooling, Unleashes The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC With 26 Power Phases, 240mm AIO Cooling & Pricing Over $2000 US

The Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC comes in a dual-slot design and the front of the shroud is quite standard with a spiral LED ring in the middle of the card. The iGame Neptune card features a full cover backplate that has the 'GeForce RTX' and 'Neptune' branding. The card comes with an extended PCB design since it makes use of one of the most powerful PCBs on any 3090 we have seen so far.

According to Colorful themselves, the card is equipped with a 26 Phase Power Delivery which is broken down into 14+8+4. This card also rocks a factory overclock out of the box with frequencies rated at 1395 MHz base and 1755 MHz boost. These clock speeds come within a separate BIOS that can be enabled using the One Key OC switch on the rear I/O panel. The clocks definitely aren't the fastest we have seen for a factory overclocked RTX 3090 but users have the freedom to explorer the huge overclocking headroom that the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune will have to offer.

As for the cooling design, the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune graphics card comes with a 240mm AIO design. It has tubes leading from the 240mm radiator to the pump. The radiator comes pre-equipped with two 120mm fans while the pump features a copper base plate with several micro-fins to channel liquid through. The pump is featured directly over the vital components which include GPU, VRAM, and VRMs. Both fans & the card come with an abundance of RGB LEDs with the iGame logo shining through its acrylic plate, giving out a good effect.















Some highlighted features of the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune include:

The all-in-one water-cooled Neptune can achieve near-perfect temperature maintenance in a relatively thinner and lighter volume. It is loved by DIY experts and overclockers. It will further upgrade the installation experience and become the darling of future technology.

The new Neptune uses RGB independent water pump design, infinite reflection light effect to highlight the mysterious and deep ocean.

Use the naked eye 3D effect, like the 1600W+ color gamut multi-play iGame LOGO RGB designed by deep-sea floating design, to show the "coolness" of your chassis.

iGame black technology-"gill yarn" dense water channel technology

In order to facilitate user installation and better adapt to various chassis environments, the water-cooling pipe connection on the GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune uses a 360°rotating design, which has undergone repeated rigorous testing to make it safer and more convenient.

Two 120mm customized fans have quieter noise performance. The fluid long blades can effectively enhance the wind pressure. With the unique fin arrangement of the cold exhaust, it is easier to blow through the radiating fins.

It is stated that the cooler delivers 10C lower temperatures than the reference air-cooled RTX 3090 while also keeping the card stay under 70C in all conditions. As for power requirements, the card is outfitting with a 370W power limit and powered by triple 8-pin connectors. The iGame Neptune has hit retail in China for an MSRP of 13999 Chinese Yuan which is around $2150 US while JD,com has it listed for 14599 Chinese Yuan which puts it at around $2300 US. This is definitely one of the more expensive models as we stated above.