Discord’s Recent Update Hamper Memory Clock on NVIDIA GPUs, Fix On The Way

A glitch has appeared after Discord's recent update, rendering certain NVIDIA graphics cards to have their memory downclocked by 200 MHz. NVIDIA is currently working to alleviate the problem, and to see confirm whether the issue was due to the recent enablement of AV1 for NVIDIA GPUs within Discord.

Users from the Linus Tech Tips forum and Reddit first discovered the issue, which was immediately brought to the attention of NVIDIA. The company quickly offered a workaround while attempting to fix the problem. The workaround involves downloading the GeForce 3D profile manager to initiate a solution immediately. NVIDIA is reported to send an official fix to users later for users willing to wait for the new software solution.

Click here to download the NVIDIA program GeForce 3D Profile Manager. Open the GeForce 3D Profile Manager. Click on the button Export SLI Profiles. A file explorer window will pop up. Select a location to export and save the NVIDIA Profiles text file. Open the text file saved in step 4 using Notepad (or any program that does not automatically apply to format). Perform a search for the section "Discord". Add a new line and type the following text as shown in the screenshot below: Setting ID_0x50166c5e = 0x00000000 Save the edited NVIDIA Profiles as a txt file. Go back to the GeForce 3D Profile Manager and click on the Import SLI Profiles button. A file explorer window will appear. Select the updated "NVIDIA Profiles.txt" file and then click on the Open button.

10. Once completed, you may close the GeForce 3D Profile Manager application.

Users with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards are not experiencing the same memory clock slowdowns that are happening to the previous generation's GPUs. The update was intended to offer NVIDIA users to enable AV1 encoding so they could stream at a higher quality on the social community platform. However, the new update is only helpful if you are a Discord Nitro member, which will cost users between $9.99 a month for the premium service that allows the new feature.

Any Discord users that do not have a Nitro subscription or a graphics card that can decode AV1 codecs will instead see an H.264 pr H.265 stream due to the company utilizing a peer-to-peer streaming capability, and H.264 is still currently widely used above AV1, even with the new codec gaining more ground in adoption on more devices and applications.

If you have a compatible NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series card with AV1 capability and a premium Discord Nitro account, we recently covered how to access the new ability through Discord in this article. It is recommended that users affected by the new glitch disable the AV1 support on Discord for now and download the GeForce 3D profile manager if they would like to fix the problem sooner or wait until the company has had a chance to upload an official fix for the memory clock slowdown.

