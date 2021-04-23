  ⋮  

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC 12 GB Custom Graphics Card Listed Online

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC 12 GB NVIDIA Graphics Card

After appearing in an overseas shipment, the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC graphics card has appeared on an online store. The listing comes from a Polish retailer, X-Kom, who has listed the card but isn't taking any pre-orders yet.

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC Graphics Card Listed Online - 12 GB GDDR6X Memory & Triple-Fan Cooling

The retailer allows customers to ask for the availability of the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC but doesn't provide an exact shipment, pre-order date, or pricing. The listing does confirm that the card is going to be announced soon with recent rumors pointing out to a 26th May hard launch for the NVIDIA 3080 Ti. There's a possibility that retailers will be allowed to go live with pre-orders soon after the announcement.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Launches on 26th May, RTX 3070 Ti In Early June

The MSI 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC graphics card is a fully custom design that features a 2.5 slot and triple-fan cooling solution. The card will feature a graphene backplate and is expected to get its power from dual 8-pin connectors. The card will feature the standard HDMI and triple Display Port outputs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. The GPU features a clock speed of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost, both of which are slower than the existing GA102 GeForce RTX GPUs.

It was reported yesterday that the final NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card is expected to ship with the new GA102-202 or GA102-302 GPU core features the same specifications as the QS but is locked for mining.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Card’s GA102-225 GPU Pictured, Specs Leak Out & Price Rumored Around $1000 US

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

The TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. The NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti is expected to feature an MSRP of around $999 US while ITHome has reported that a price of 7999 Chinese Yuan which is equal to around $1200 US is expected in the Asian-Pacific retail market.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA107Ampere GA106?Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-225?Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBATBATBA395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBATBATBA17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores2304?3584?3584486458886144?870410240?10496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBA112 / 64152 / 80184 / 96192/ 104?272 / 96320 / 112?328 / 112
Tensor / RT CoresTBATBA112 / 28152 / 38184 / 46192/ 48?272 / 68320 / 76?328 / 82
Base ClockTBATBA1320 MHz1410 MHz1500 MHzTBA1440 MHz1365 MHz1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA1780 MHz1665 MHz1730 MHzTBA1710 MHz1665 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBATBA12.7 TFLOPs16.2 TFLOPs20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBATBA25.4 TFLOPs32.4 TFLOPs40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBATBA101 TOPs129.6 TOPs163 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA285 TOPs
Memory Capacity4 GB GDDR6?6 GB GDDR6?12 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68-16 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus128-bit192-bit?192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory SpeedTBATBA15 Gbps14 Gbps14 GbpsTBA19 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
BandwidthTBATBA360 Gbps448 Gbps448 GbpsTBA760 Gbps912 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP90W?TBA170W200W220W250W?320W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$149?$199?$329$399 US$499 US$599 US?$699 US$999 US?$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2021?2021?February 2021December 202029th OctoberMay 2021?17th SeptemberMay 2021?24th September

News Source: Paweł Maziarz

