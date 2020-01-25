Simple to use and easy to install, the EK AIO is a plug-and-play water-cooling solution requiring no assembly or maintenance. Top of its class cooling performance accompanied by fully customizable D-RGB lighting – the EK-AIO is an ideal solution for anyone who requires something more than an ordinary air cooler. The EK-AIO comes in three size variants, each offering different levels of cooling performance.

The EK AIO's Scale-Up In Size To Offer Optimal Cooling For An Situation

The single 120mm radiator version of the EK-AIO is ready to accommodate any mainstream processor on the market while running on its basic settings. It is best used in small form factor PCs where space is limited, where tall air cooling solutions are not an option, but high-performance cooling is still needed. The dual fan EK-AIO with a 240mm radiator is the perfect all-rounder for standard case sizes. The radiator surface is big enough to combat any mainstream CPU on the market and even has enough headroom for overclocking. An AIO with cooling capacities like this can either provide a super silent PC setup or can help harness the extra performance of an overclocked processor.

This is a mighty triple fan setup, ready to provide ample cooling power for even the toughest processors on the market. Whether you are into heavy overclocking, or you wish to have a silent PC, the 360mm radiator is able to provide both, even at the same time. An AIO of this size would need an ATX sized case that is ready to fit the 360mm radiator into it.

A Powerful Pump With A Robust Radiator Using High-Performance Fans

The robust SPC style pump ensures sufficient coolant flow through a dense copper fin structure, delivering optimal performance for its class of AIO products on the market. A sizeable pump housing indicates the quality of the pump that promises smooth and quiet operation and durability. The frosted cover of the pump unit acts as a perfect light disperser for the integrated addressable D-RGB LEDs.

The included Vardar addressable D-RGB fan is a high-static pressure cooling fan, designed and built primarily for radiator use with liquid cooling systems. The perfectly balanced milky colored 7 blade rotor design is optimized for light dispersion and high-pressure operation while maintaining the low noise profile throughout the whole operation range of the fan. Under the motor hub, there are a total of 9 addressable D-RGB LEDs ensuring perfect light diffusion at broad daylight as well.







A high-grade 28mm thick aluminum radiator with 12 channels, is ensuring that all of the cooling is done efficiently. The thickness, or should we say slimness, of the radiator, ensures that the EK-AIO is compatible with the majority of all the popular cases on the market. The stylish black radiator, while being slim, is being efficiently utilized since the radiator core itself is almost the same thickness as the outer body of the radiator itself.

The EK-AIO’s are designed in Slovenia and made in China and are are available for pre-order through the EK Webshop. The AIO units will start shipping on the 28th of February 2020. The radiators will cost up to $154.99 for the 360mm AIO.