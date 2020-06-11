Souls-like Action-RPG Mortal Shell Receives Stunning Official Gameplay Trailer; Beta Kicks Off on July 3rd

Officially announced back in April of this year, Mortal Shell has now received an official gameplay trailer, showing some impressive visuals.

Developed by new development studio Cold Symmetry and being published by Playstack, the game promises to be “tough as nails”. Check out the official gameplay trailer that debuted during IGN’s Summer of Gaming event down below:

Seek out absolution in Mortal Shell, as you take control of a vessel who can inhabit the bodies of forgotten warriors with incredible abilities in this tough-as-nails action RPG.

This impressive-looking trailer shows off the game’s souls-like combat, locations and enemies. Also revealed in the trailer is the game’s beta, which will kick off on July 3rd.

Mortal Shell is launching later this year for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As covered earlier, the game’s development team currently has no plans to release the title on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but a next-gen release hasn’t been totally ruled out either.