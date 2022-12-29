Mortal Shell Indie Soulslike Game Is Free on the Epic Games Store

The indie Soulslike game Mortal Shell, released by Cold Symmetry (developer) and Playstack (publisher) in August 2020, is currently free to add to your Epic Games Store library until 5 PM today.

The game was initially known as Dungeonhaven before changing its title. When it finally launched as Mortal Shell, the Soulslike title got a 7.7 out of 10 in Wccftech's official review penned by Kai Powell.

Mortal Shell is an interesting case where the Souls formula can be put to good use in an action RPG that doesn't need excessive padding or leveling to tell its story. While its incredibly short by Soulslikes standards, the unique defensive approaches to combat and the synergy of weapons/shells give Mortal Shell its own niche in the growing genre. At half the price of a traditional AAA adventure, Mortal Shell is certainly worth an impulse purchase for established fans of the hardcore action RPG genre.

Last year, Cold Symmetry launched a DLC called The Virtuous Cycle which added a roguelike mode. If you wish to get it after grabbing Mortal Shell for free, The Virtuous Cycle is priced at $3.99.

New Roguelike Mode

Carve your own path to deliverance in this self-altering world where no two runs are ever the same. Create your own combat discipline from upgrade pillars that are scattered across Fallgrim and beyond. More than 100 upgrades are yours to inherit, from exotic weapon enhancements to entirely new maneuvers.

New Playable Shell: Hadern

Once your elusive teacher, now yours to master. Hadern becomes Mortal Shell’s fifth possessable Shell, playable within both Mortal Shell’s main campaign and The Virtuous Cycle. His unique skill tree unlocks a new domain of innate talents, from dagger mastery to a fearsome ability to absorb punishment.

New Transforming Weapon: The Axatana

Fallgrim’s most venerable weapon has been unearthed. In your hands the Axatana bends to your will, assembling itself into a supreme heavy axe when the moment calls, and detaching into lightning-fast dual katanas when you desire. Unique movesets for both stances are yours to unlock.