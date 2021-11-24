PlayStation Plus December Games Include Godfall, Mortal Shell – Rumor

Godfall, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Super Villains will be the three PlayStation Plus games for December, according to rumors.

The three games have been revealed on Dealabs by user billbil-kun, who revealed PlayStation Plus correctly in October and November. According to the leaker, Mortal Shell may be replaced with other titles in select territories.

Although billbil-kun proved to be reliable when it comes to PlayStation Plus leaks, we have to take today's leak with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made. Thankfully, it should come shortly, considering November is almost over.

The PlayStation Plus games for November are Knockout City, First Class Trouble, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. The latter is definitely worthy of any RPG fan's time, thanks to its interesting setting and great action combat, as I highlighted in my review.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning finally gives a second chance to one of the best role-playing games released in the previous console generation, making the gameplay even better with select balance tweaks that increase the challenge level and make it easier to engage with side content. Despite some issues and a dated gameplay design, the game's battle system, great writing and extremely deep lore make Re-Reckoning a game that most role-playing game fans will enjoy. Especially if they like juggling enemies to death.

The PlayStation Plus December games have yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.