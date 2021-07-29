Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle Roguelike DLC Launches August 18th

Playstack and Cold Symmetry announced that Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle, a new DLC for the Soulslike game, will debut on August 18th priced at $7.99 / €6.99 / £6.99. That day, the game will also launch on Steam. The main addition of this DLC is a brand new roguelike mode that promises to keep players on their toes.

The Virtuous Cycle reinvents your journey through Fallgrim and beyond as adversaries cycle and shuffle upon each death. Demanding and brutal as ever, now you can never be sure what lies ahead.

Scattered across the land are pillars that will bestow new talents for you to inherit. With more than 100 new abilities to discover and combine together - from exotic weapon enhancements to entirely new combat maneuvers - players are free to create and develop their very own combat style.